OpsRamp Shortlisted for 2021 SaaS Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the digital operations platform for the modern digital business, is a finalist in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product.



The OpsRamp platform offers hybrid infrastructure monitoring and observability as well as AIOps-enabled event management. Enterprise customers across the globe including Epsilon, Zebra Technologies, Markley Group, NIIT Technologies, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and many others choose OpsRamp for cloud migration , legacy IT operations management replacement , and tool rationalization and consolidation .

Now in its sixth year of celebrating software innovation, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including from the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA, and UK.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “Just as SaaS technologies have been vital in pivoting organizational functions to respond to global crises, they will be essential as we look forward to returning to normal levels of productivity. The shortlisted candidates represent truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.”

Jordan Sher, OpsRamp Vice President of Corporate Marketing, said: “It is an honor to make the SaaS Awards shortlist, which recognizes our organization’s excellence and innovation in developing a modern SaaS platform.”

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is the digital operations management platform for the modern digital business. It combines hybrid infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, and process automation to monitor and manage cloud and on-premises infrastructure while efficiently identifying and resolving incidents with machine learning. Today’s enterprises are hybrid, distributed, and digital-first. OpsRamp is the platform that brings it all together. More info at www.opsramp.com

