CoreCivic Announces 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.



A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will be accessible through the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. The live broadcast can also be accessed by dialing 800-353-6461 in the U.S. and Canada, including the confirmation passcode 7244786. An online replay of the call will be archived on our website promptly following the conference call. In addition, there will be a telephonic replay available beginning at 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on August 10, 2021, through 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on August 18, 2021. To access the telephonic replay, dial 888-203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers may dial +1 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 7244786.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believes it is the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the U.S. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. CoreCivic’s employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.