Farsight Security to Preview Real-Time Protective DNS Tools at Black Hat USA 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its proven Newly Observed Domains (NOD), Newly Observed Hostnames (NOH) and other real-time Protective DNS (PDNS) solutions, Farsight Security, Inc., the leading cybersecurity provider of DNS Intelligence, today announced that the company will preview new Protective DNS data-sets based on real-time technologies that enable enterprises to defend against external threats at its virtual booth at the Black Hat USA 2021 hybrid event, taking place virtually and in-person in Las Vegas July 31-August 5, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



To counter fast-evolving threats, enterprises need effective, easy-to-use Protective DNS solutions based on real-time intelligence. The new data-sets leverage the observational power of Farsight’s extensive real-time sensor network to unlock new defensive layers. As the largest and most successful source for PDNS intelligence, Farsight will offer new data-sets that will contain novel observations or new activity related to Internet identifiers. Customers will select a set of feeds that best align with their security posture.

“Contrary to recent headlines, DNS works too well,” said Paul Vixie, Farsight CEO and also co-inventor with Vernon Schryver of the Response Policy Zone (RPZ) implementation of DNS Firewalls. “As defense improves, offense inevitably also improves, and the only way we're going to get sustainably ahead of the bad guys is if we can invalidate and crush their DNS content as fast as they can create it. Takedown at the far-end doesn't work, and takedown at the near-end doesn't scale. This is takedown-in-the-middle, and we at Farsight are very proud of our continuing leadership role in DNS-related digital defense.”

About Protective DNS

Protective DNS is a set of security services, including DNS Firewalls, developed to protect enterprises against the abuse of Domain Name System (DNS) assets, including domain names and IP addresses. Response Policy Zones (RPZ) is a distributed DNS Firewall solution first created by current members of the Farsight team in 2010. RPZs have become a go-to security tool. Enterprises can select their preferred commercial and open-source policy feeds that address their specific security threats, from phishing and ransomware to Domain Generation Algorithm (DGA) botnets and more.

As touched upon by the recent U.S. Government recommendation regarding Protective DNS, it is essential that the productive side of the world's digital economy be able to shun, at scale, Internet identifiers crafted or acquired by bad actors for predatory purposes including unwanted traffic, confusing similarities, pump and dump, and every other nefarious activity which relies on high quality DNS service.

Farsight Security has longstanding partnerships with ThreatSTOP, BlueCat Networks, the Adaptive DNS™ company, and Infoblox, the leading provider of cloud-first DDI and DNS security services, and other fellow DNS Firewall (RPZ) technology and policy providers to network operators who keep their DNS services on-premise or in-perimeter, as well as several Protective DNS providers including DNSFilter and Europe’s leading DNS Security provider Heimdal™, which supplies DNS telemetry to Farsight via SIE Europe.

Farsight Protective DNS Solutions

Farsight has offered Protective DNS technologies since 2014, when the company first launched Newly Observed Domains (NOD). Considered a strategic tool in the fight against cyberthreats, NOD is used by many Fortune 500 companies today and is just one of our PDNS solutions.

“Organizations must leverage DNS–and related data–to reduce cybersecurity risk. BlueCat, along with Farsight, have been enabling the use of DNS as a protective mechanism for years. As the threat landscape intensifies, organizations like the NSA and Gartner are echoing the importance of this best practice. It’s time for organizations to actively use DNS, as a core part of intelligence gathering and control,” said Andrew Wertkin, Chief Strategy Officer, BlueCat.

“Farsight provides critical NOD threat intelligence that expands the protection our BloxOne Threat Defense solution offers devices, whether they sit on-premises or remotely,” said Craig Sanderson, VP of Security Product Management, Infoblox. “This data enriches the insights we share through our Threat Intel Data Exchange (TIDE) service and feeds into our Dossier tool for automating threat collection and correlation. Our partnership helps security operations teams gain a better contextual understanding of the threats that are present in their on-premises and cloud-first environments, dramatically accelerating investigation and remediation times.”

“DNSFilter has offered cloud-based protective DNS (PDNS) since 2015, using proprietary AI to constantly scan the internet searching out newly registered, and newly suspicious domains. We believe strongly in the value of DNS protection as a first line of defense for businesses looking to improve their cybersecurity posture,” said DNSFilter COO, and former CrowdStrike VP, Jen Ayers.

“Everything you do on the Internet, good or bad, begins with the DNS. As a result, real-time DNS is the ideal tool to monitor and control your network. The ThreatSTOP DNS Defense platform, powered by Farsight NOD, provides timely information about new DNS assets that are very likely to be used for malicious purposes. The ThreatSTOP platform puts NOD to work by streaming it in realtime to the enforcement points, whether bind, appliances, Microsoft DNS, or your laptop, making NOD an effective defense throughout the enterprise,” said Dr. Paul Mockapetris, the inventor of the Domain Name System (DNS) and Chief Scientist for ThreatSTOP.

“Heimdal’s has focused on developing the world’s first, fully AI based DNS security and protection engine, which will protect you real-time against any domain, new or old that is being used for malicious purposes. We recognize that DNS is part of almost any attack chain and hence that Protective DNS security is crucial for customer protection. We therefore offer our Protective AI DNS Security SaaS solutions on endpoint, cloud or on-prem for customers. Without sharing our AI IP, we also gladly provide the raw domain information back to the intelligence community,” said Morten Kjaersgaard, CEO Heimdal™.

Pricing and availability

Farsight will demo this new set of Protective DNS technology at its virtual booth at Black Hat USA 2021. The products will become available in early Q4 2021. For more details, please contact sales@farsightsecurity.com.

About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. is a leading provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data, including its flagship solution, DNSDB, the world’s largest passive DNS database. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at https://www.farsightsecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc .

Paula Brici

Eskenzi PR Ltd.

Tel: 949/677-6527

paula@eskenzipr.com

www.eskenzipr.com

Yvonne Eskenzi

Eskenzi PR Ltd.

Tel: ++44(0)20 71832 832

Mobile ++44 (0)7961 394461

yvonne@eskenzipr.com

www.eskenzipr.com