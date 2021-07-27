Community Blade Signing Marks Final Phase of Construction for RoxWind, a Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company Project

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 26th, RoxWind LLC, a Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company-owned project, invited the Town of Roxbury, ME and interested parties in neighboring communities to attend a turbine blade signing and dedication ceremony. Developed by Palmer Capital Corporation, Solaya Energy, and Horseshoe Valley Wind, the RoxWind wind farm is currently under construction on Roxbury’s North Twin Mountain. With the 220-foot turbine blades newly delivered to the site, local community members were invited to get a closer look and “touch a turbine.”



The event included a dedication of the project to John G. Richardson, Jr., a member of Horseshoe Valley Wind, who passed away unexpectedly a year ago. In 1998, Richardson was elected to the Maine House of Representatives, where he served as the Majority Leader before becoming the 97th Speaker of the House in 2005. Subsequently, John was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. After leaving government, John remained committed to service for the State of Maine. He partnered in multiple community development projects, including the RoxWind wind energy project.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate way to commemorate the teamwork that’s gone into this endeavor,” said Richard Butt, CFO of Greenbacker Capital. “The Town of Roxbury, we at Greenbacker, and the teams at Palmer, Horseshoe Valley Wind, and Solaya Energy have worked together to contribute to a renewable energy-powered future and expand Mainers’ access to clean, affordable energy.”

“On behalf of our team, Palmer Capital, Solaya Energy and Horseshoe Valley Wind, we thank the many parties, especially the Town of Roxbury, for their support, coordination and collaboration to bring this project to this stage,” Lindsay Deane-Mayer, project manager for the team, expressed in a joint statement from the development partners. “In particular, we appreciate Greenbacker Renewable Energy’s cooperation in honoring our late business partner, John G. Richardson. John loved Maine, renewable energy and working with communities, so this project is a fitting capstone after his illustrious career in law, government, and community development. Our team looks forward to commissioning this project and we are certain that Greenbacker will continue its work with the local community to ensure its success.”

Located in Roxbury, Maine, RoxWind (15.3 megawatts) is contracted to sell electricity through long-term offtake agreements with four municipal utilities in New England. The project is expected to reach commercial operation during the third quarter of 2021.

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability energy company that acquires and manages income-generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which we invest, such as solar and wind facilities, sell power under long-term contract to high credit worthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations.

