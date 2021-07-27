CorMedix, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CorMedix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) investors that acquired shares between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021. Investors have until September 20, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that CorMedix made misleading and false statements to the market. CorMedix suffered from deficiencies in relation to DefenCath’s manufacturing process. Based on these deficiencies, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve CorMedix’ NDA for DefenCath. The Company downplayed the extent of these manufacturing problems in its public statements. CorMedix’ public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about CorMedix.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021.

