Hamilton Thorne Announces the Increase of Its Bank Lines of Credit to US$12.5 Million

Conversion of US$5 million line of credit drawdown to 5-year term note

Renewal and expansion of Acquisition Line of Credit to US$8.0 million

Extension of US$4.5 Million Operating Line of Credit



BEVERLY, Mass and TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software, and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today reported that it has converted the recent US$5 million drawdown under its acquisition line of credit to support the acquisition of IVFtech to a 5-year, fixed rate term note. In addition, its bank has agreed to renew and expand its acquisition line of credit to US$8 million to support growth and future acquisitions, and to extend its US$4.5 million bank operating line of credit for an additional year to July 2023.

Highlights

Conversion of acquisition line of credit drawdown to a 5-year, fixed rate term note effective July 23: Interest rate fixed at 3.32% per annum for the life of the loan Amortizing loan with fixed monthly principal payments of US$83.3 thousand plus interest





Operating line of credit provides for advances up to US$4.5 million

Existing line extended to July 31, 2023, with annual renewals for additional one-year periods Interest at prime rate No periodic paydowns required Bank advances based on borrowing base (eligible accounts receivable and inventory)





Acquisition line of credit provides for advances up to US$8.0 million Line increased from previous US$5 million Interest at prime rate Requires conversion to five year, fixed-rate term loans when balance exceeds US$1 million Bank advances up to 55% of target acquisition purchase price





Michael Bruns, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We are extremely pleased that our senior lender continues to support Hamilton Thorne with this increased credit facility. These US$12.5 million total lines of credit provide us with operating flexibility to support our growth, and, in combination with the over US$19 million of cash on our balance sheet, allows us to continue to execute our acquisition program with a low cost of capital, while staying well within our current comfort level of debt.”

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, and Tek-Event brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, with respect to the projected impact of the transaction on the Company's revenue and future earnings. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com .

For more information, please contact:

