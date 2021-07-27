ThriveFantasy Named Preferred Fantasy Esports Partner for Super League Gaming

NEW YORK and SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveFantasy , a daily fantasy sports and esports app for player props, announced today it has signed a preferred partnership to become an official daily fantasy esports platform for Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG ), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages. The partnership expands ThriveFantasy’s capabilities as the largest and leading provider of esports fantasy games in the industry.



The partnership begins with Super League’s “Arena” semi-pro tournament series, featuring Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in October. Fans and viewers of the live broadcast will take their shot at predicting player performance during the semi-finals and finals of the tournament.

“Esports has a loyal, tech-savvy and rapidly expanding audience that is always looking for what’s next. Our platform of prop-style fantasy gameplay translates seamlessly into the esports environment as fans can make simple predictions on specific game statistical outcomes,” said Adam Weinstein , founder and CEO of ThriveFantasy. “This exciting partnership with Super League Gaming exposes our superior gameplay to a leading provider of esports experiences beloved by semi-pro esports athletes and a highly-connected and engaged viewership audience.”

“Many fantasy companies talk about their commitment to esports. ThriveFantasy walks the walk by delivering a focused solution that is propelling fantasy esports to the next level,” said Andy Babb, Chief Games Officer for Super League Gaming. “We are constantly seeking new ways to inspire deeper interactivity through our broadcasts. This new partnership represents an exciting component of that strategy.”

For more information on ThriveFantasy please visit: https://www.thrivefantasy.com/

Media Contact:

Michael Adorno

HPL Digital Sport for ThriveFantasy

madorno@hotpaperlantern.com

Gillian Sheldon

Super League Gaming

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

SLG@gatewayir.com

About ThriveFantasy:

ThriveFantasy is a Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports App for Player Props. Thrive offers contests for traditional sports such as the NFL, NBA and MLB, as well as Esports contests in CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Valorant, with more titles coming soon. Thrive eliminates the countless hours of research by focusing on only the top-tier athletes that have the biggest impact on the game. Follow ThriveFantasy on Instagram ( @ThriveFantasy ), Twitter ( @ThriveFantasy ) and Facebook ( ThriveFantasy ).

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming and esports content and community platform that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the biggest titles in the world, gameplay properties that allow young gamers to experience and build their own imaginative Minecraft worlds, and production and distribution software tools that power billions of views of live streaming and video-on-demand content annually. Through partnerships with world class consumer brands, in-game player monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment. For more, go to superleague.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers’ needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively; expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally; and our ability to consummate the merger transaction with Mobcrush and if consummated, whether the merger transaction with Mobcrush will prove beneficial to the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.