360 DigiTech, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) investors that acquired shares between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021. Investors have until September 13, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that DigiTech issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. According to multiple reports and social media posts on July 8, 2021, the 360 IOU app, DigiTech’s main product, was removed from major app stores. This removal follows the removal of other apps targeted by the Chinese government. Shares of DigiTech fell by more than 21% on the same day, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 13, 2021.

