Ducommun to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will participate in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. A general presentation will be held at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, with one-on-one investor calls scheduled throughout the day.



Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material and webcast link. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Jefferies to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665

Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com



