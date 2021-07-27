DSS’s Impact BioMedical to Research Plant-Based Preservation Booster in Collaboration with Thomas Swan Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), today announced with its scientific research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences, GRDG, a collaboration with Thomas Swan Co., to research its plant-based preservation booster, Procombin.



“This collaboration with the Thomas Swan & Co., will extensively test the effectiveness and fitness of Procombin and expand the possibilities of its real-world applications of a plant-based preservation booster,” said Daryl Thompson, Impact BioMedical’s Director of Scientific Initiatives, and founder of GRDG Sciences, LLC.

Founded in England in 1926, Thomas Swan & Co. has developed a reputation for custom research and development with companies like Impact Biomedical, to use cutting-edge scientific techniques to test and expand the possibilities of developed substances. The Procombin collaboration will be with Swan Chemical, the New Jersey-based U.S. subsidiary of Thomas Swan & Co.

“We are excited to enter into this phase of development for Procombin. Our early experimental studies have indicated that Procombin may be of use as a preservation booster. Preservation boosters, enhance products that are used every day, lengthening product shelf life, and boosting the quality of life for people around the world,” said Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS.

Introducing an effective, sustainable booster to the current stable of preservatives could be a huge boost to the whole preservation market, according to Ray Fahmy, Swan Chemical’s president.

"Personal care, as well as household & institutional cleaning formulators have had to manage/struggle with an ever-shrinking portfolio of safe and effective preservatives and preservation boosters." Fahmy said.

Procombin was developed as a plant-derived preservation booster in an ongoing attempt to use plant-based solutions to increase the effectiveness of antibiotics and antimicrobial agents. The new collaborative research will study Procombin for use in multiple different applications, including household, institutional and personal care products. The research will focus on use in a wide range of consumer products, ranging from household cleaning products to shampoos and conditioners.

“We are encouraged with the early development of Procombin which is further demonstration of our intent to continue to evaluate emerging technologies through Impact Biomedical and pursue those which can deliver new solutions to our customers.” said Frank Heuszel, the President of Impact Biomedical.

About Thomas Swan

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. was founded in the UK in 1926 and remains an independent family owned and run performance and specialty chemical manufacturing company.

The Company turns over approximately £37m per annum, employs 170 people and exports to over 80 countries from its manufacturing headquarters in the North East of England. It has offices in the USA and China.

The business is divided into 3 divisions which include Performance Chemicals, Custom Manufacture and Advanced Materials.

Thomas Swan products include graphene, biocides used in common household disinfectants, rubber additives for the tyre industry and plant derived resins used in printing inks.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.