Pitcher’s Super App Wins 2021 Product of the Year Award for Sales and Marketing Technology from Business Intelligence Group

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group named Pitcher ’s Super App as Product of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.



The Pitcher Super App is an end-to-end omnichannel sales enablement platform that gives enterprise sales teams a unified, tablet-based app that encompasses every part of the sales journey. Fortune 500 companies around the globe deploy Pitcher’s highly customizable platform to drive commercial excellence through field force effectiveness and customer engagement.

“We’re extremely honored to win a Sammy,” said Mert Yentur, CEO and founder of Pitcher. “2021 has been a big year for Pitcher, between celebrating our tenth anniversary, expanding our market presence in EMEA, nearly doubling our staff, and now, earning this important distinction from Business Intelligence Group. Our goal has always been to create instant value and efficiency through intuitive technology and we are working harder than ever to make the enterprise B2B sales process simple, seamless, and effective.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Pitcher for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Pitcher:

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency through dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and simplified user experience. Pitcher’s Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for sales, field sales, and marketers around the world. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App for sales enablement is deployed in 140 countries, and Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services industries use Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices in the U.S., Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Hungary, Singapore, Germany, the U.K., and China.