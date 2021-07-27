Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach US$680.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$680.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Reciprocating Combustion Engines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fuel Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Distributed Generation (DG) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$151.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$151.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment Corners a 16.4% Share in 2020
In the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$96.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$103.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- ABB Limited
- AES Distributed Energy
- Ameresco, Inc.
- Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.
- Bergey WindPower Company
- Bloom Energy Corporation
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Clarke Energy
- Cummins, Inc.
- E.ON SE
- Flex Energy Solutions
- FuelCell Energy, Inc.
- GE Power
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation
- XZERES Wind Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Distributed Generation: A Prelude
Types of Distributed Generation Resources
Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical
Installed Capacity Range
Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by
Capacity Installations
Reciprocating Engines
Fuel Cells
Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems
Distributed Wind Turbines
Gas Turbines
Microturbines
Microhydroelectric Generators
Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric
Power Industry
Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run
Commercial Segment: A High Growth End Use Market
Europe: The Largest Regional Market
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World Distributed Generation Market (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Distributed Generation Market: Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Europe, USA, Rest of World, Latin America, Canada
and Japan
Myriad Benefits of Distributed Generation Drives Widespread
Adoption
Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in
Developed and Developing Economies
Environmental Benefits
Utility Benefits
Reliability and Energy Security Benefits
Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits
Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for
Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Global Economic Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%)
by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs): The largest Segment
Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment
EXHIBIT 4: Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by
End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24
Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for
Farmers in the US
EXHIBIT 5: US Distributed Wind Annual Capacity in MW for 2014-2018
Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to
Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells
SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits
Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines
Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power
Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options
and Applications
Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed
Energy Generation
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of
Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies
EXHIBIT 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,
2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,
Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 9: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure
Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,
and North America over the Period 2010-2030
Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model:
Foundation for Market Growth
High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility
Companies? ?Death Spiral?
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on
Key Wind Power Facts
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable
Energy by Source: 2018
EXHIBIT 11: World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts)
by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024
Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in
Electric Utility Network
Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security
Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities
Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity
Management Forever
EXHIBIT 12: Global Distributed Generation Capacity in
Microgrids by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity
Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas
Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and
Others
DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable
Cost Sharing a Major Priority
Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous
Growth Potential
Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify
the Disruptive Effect of DG
Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG
Market
Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG
Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for
the DG Market
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 13: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050)
(in Millions)
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed
Generation
EXHIBIT 14: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/
Country: 2016 & 2040
Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed
Generation
Technical Barriers
Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
