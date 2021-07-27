Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market to Reach US$680.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329803/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$680.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Reciprocating Combustion Engines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fuel Cells segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Distributed Generation (DG) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Distributed Generation (DG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$151.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$151.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Segment Corners a 16.4% Share in 2020



In the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$96.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$103.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Distributed Generation: A Prelude

Types of Distributed Generation Resources

Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical

Installed Capacity Range

Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by

Capacity Installations

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems

Distributed Wind Turbines

Gas Turbines

Microturbines

Microhydroelectric Generators

Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric

Power Industry

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Commercial Segment: A High Growth End Use Market

Europe: The Largest Regional Market

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Distributed Generation Market (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Distributed Generation Market: Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Europe, USA, Rest of World, Latin America, Canada

and Japan

Myriad Benefits of Distributed Generation Drives Widespread

Adoption

Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in

Developed and Developing Economies

Environmental Benefits

Utility Benefits

Reliability and Energy Security Benefits

Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for

Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Global Economic Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%)

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs): The largest Segment

Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment

EXHIBIT 4: Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by

End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for

Farmers in the US

EXHIBIT 5: US Distributed Wind Annual Capacity in MW for 2014-2018

Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to

Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits

Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines

Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power

Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options

and Applications

Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed

Energy Generation

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



ABB Limited (Switzerland)

AES Distributed Energy (USA)

Ameresco, Inc. (USA)

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (Italy)

Bergey WindPower Company (USA)

Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Clarke Energy (UK)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

E.ON SE (Germany)

Flex Energy Solutions (USA)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)

GE Power (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)

XZERES Wind Corp. (USA)



Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of

Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

EXHIBIT 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India,

Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

EXHIBIT 9: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure

Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,

and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model:

Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility

Companies? ?Death Spiral?

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on

Key Wind Power Facts

EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable

Energy by Source: 2018

EXHIBIT 11: World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts)

by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in

Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity

Management Forever

EXHIBIT 12: Global Distributed Generation Capacity in

Microgrids by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity

Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas

Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and

Others

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable

Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous

Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify

the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG

Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for

the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 13: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050)

(in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed

Generation

EXHIBIT 14: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/

Country: 2016 & 2040

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed

Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment



