Applications Are Now Open for Xalles Studios Incubator Program

The innovative incubator and mentoring program is available to select technology companies



WASHINGTON, DC, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, announces the launch of the Xalles Studio Incubator Program. The program is available for early-stage technology companies looking to reach the next significant financial transaction event.

Xalles Studio is a part of Xalles Capital Inc., and the business model includes creating a portfolio of minority ownership stakes in a variety of fintech and other technology companies. Through its incubator program, Xalles Studios connects early-stage technology companies with essential resources needed to launch, grow and succeed through mentorship, networking, capital access, business development and shared services that can be delivered globally.

The program is led by Bob Trevelyan, as its Managing Director. His start-up experience began in 1998, and he has worked since then with global start-up accelerators like Plug and Play in Sunnyvale, CA, and 6/30 in St. Louis, MO. He has worked extensively with emerging firms in fintech, cybersecurity, insurtech and artificial intelligence to bring international products and services to the Americas.

“This business unit will grow revenue and assets through the program while not requiring small businesses to pay for services up front,” stated Bob Trevelyan, Managing Director of the Xalles Studio. Xalles will be announcing details of the new program’s advisory team and the initial program participants in the coming weeks.

There is no upfront cost to participate in the program but each participant will need to apply and undergo a review prior to acceptance into the incubation program. The Xalles Studio is now accepting applications on a rolling basis. For more information about the program and application, visit the Xalles Studio link at: https://xalles.com/xalles-studio

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: http://Xalles.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:

info@xalles.com

www.xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office