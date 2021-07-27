Waterdrop, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Waterdrop, Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Waterdrop, on or about May 7, 2021, conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million American Depositary Shares, priced at $12.00 per ADS, raising approximate $360 million. News outlets have reported following the IPO that Waterdrop received pushback on its capital markets plan from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, which wanted the Waterdrop’s listing postponed, which led to an acceleration of the revision of relevant cybersecurity review rules that now impact Waterdrop. Waterdrop’s ADSs closed at $5.06 on July 26, 2021, representing a decline of $6.94 per ADS, or 57.83% since the IPO.

