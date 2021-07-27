Melco Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

MACAU, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.



Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were US$566.4 million, representing an increase of approximately 222% from US$175.9 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to an improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations as a result of a year-over-year increase in inbound tourism in Macau.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was US$128.1 million, compared with operating loss of US$370.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$79.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$156.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2021 was US$185.7 million, or US$0.39 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$368.1 million, or US$0.77 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2020. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$34.8 million and US$58.7 million during the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to see a progressive recovery in business levels during the second quarter of 2021 in our integrated resorts, despite the challenges that we have faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions. Mass and premium mass market players have proven to be the primary drivers of the recovery this quarter and are expected to be going forward as we continue to dedicate our resources toward these segments of the market. We remain optimistic on our Macau market outlook, especially as Macau explores scenarios for more flexible travel with other cities in the Greater Bay Area.

“We applaud the Macau government’s measured approach to reopening the border and schemes to boost the economy and support local jobs. In this regard, we continue to prioritize epidemic prevention measures to keep our colleagues and customers safe, while working collaboratively with small and medium enterprise partners to contribute to Macau’s sustainable development and economic recovery. Through the efforts of the government, we are fortunate that vaccines are readily available. With colleague immunity established as a key company objective to ensure a safe environment for colleagues, guests and the community, Melco is supporting the government’s efforts towards community-wide vaccination. We have earmarked close to MOP 16 million towards a special “Get the Jab” immunity incentive program to encourage our colleagues to become fully vaccinated. To date, almost 65% of our colleagues in Macau and Hong Kong have been vaccinated.

“Melco remains committed to its investment program in Macau and abroad. In Macau, construction on the expansion of Studio City is progressing. In May, the Macau government granted an extension to the development period for the construction of Studio City Phase 2 to December 27, 2022. Studio City Phase 2 will offer approximately 900 additional luxury hotel rooms and suites, one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE space. On May 22, 2021, the Studio City Water Park officially opened, welcoming guests to one of the most exciting water adventures in the region. At City of Dreams Macau, our facility upgrade works are ongoing, where we are adding more suites and guestrooms to Morpheus while the Countdown was closed at the end of March 2021 for a full renovation. The newly renovated Nϋwa tower re-opened at the end of March 2021.

“In June and July 2021, Melco Resorts Finance and Studio City Finance successfully listed US$2.25 billion, in aggregate, of senior notes on the Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Limited (“MOX”). Melco is committed to supporting the Macau SAR’s plans to diversify the economy and hope that the listing of these bonds will contribute to the development of Macau’s bond market and financial platform. These notes were previously listed on the Singapore exchange and are now dual-listed on both the Singapore and Macau exchanges.

“In Europe, the development of City of Dreams Mediterranean continues, with a target opening in summer 2022. The project, upon completion, will be Europe’s largest integrated resort with approximately 500 luxury hotel rooms, approximately 10,000 square meters of MICE space, an outdoor amphitheater, a family adventure park, and a variety of fine-dining outlets and luxury retail.

“Turning to Japan, we remain committed to bringing a world-leading integrated resort there, and continue to pursue opportunities within the market where we remain actively engaged with our partners. COVID continues to present challenges for the country in terms of process timing and travel, but the development of the integrated resorts industry in Japan has continued to move forward. We remain convinced that Japan represents the best potential new gaming market globally and that the quality of our assets and our focus on the premium segment is a great fit for the country’s tourism development. We remain patient and continue to maintain our disciplined approach with respect to all development activities, including in Japan.

“Our sustainability strategy is a key pillar of our operations. Melco published its 2020 Sustainability Report – Above & Beyond <link> in May. We are proud to highlight our progress made towards carbon neutrality, inspirations to our local community, improvements to supply chain sustainability, and reinforcement of high ethical standards.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$347.6 million, compared to US$105.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$79.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$70.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment and non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume was US$4.55 billion for the second quarter of 2021 versus US$2.03 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 2.74% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 6.13% in the second quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$806.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with US$41.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.4% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 31.5% in the second quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2021 was US$494.9 million, compared with US$82.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 3.0% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 1.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2021 was US$52.2 million, compared with US$12.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$18.3 million, compared to US$17.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$17.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$19.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Rolling chip volume was US$857.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus US$367.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 1.62% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 6.19% in the second quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$43.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus US$14.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 26.9% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 11.3% in the second quarter of 2020.



Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2021 was US$50.2 million, compared with US$43.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 4.1% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 3.5% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the second quarter of 2021 was US$3.0 million, compared with US$1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Mocha Clubs Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$24.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to US$23.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Mocha Clubs generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.4 million in the same period in 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2021 was US$551.8 million, compared with US$496.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 4.4% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 4.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$104.5 million, compared to US$10.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$42.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$386.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus US$232.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 4.01% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 0.17% in the second quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$319.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with US$20.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 25.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 22.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2021 was US$299.4 million, compared with US$67.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in both the second quarters of 2021 and 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2021 was US$22.0 million, compared with US$7.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$52.7 million, compared to US$7.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$22.6 million in the comparable period of 2020. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to increased business volumes as a result of the shorter government-mandated casino closure period in the second quarter of 2021.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$271.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus US$147.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 5.37% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 3.38% in the second quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$69.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with US$7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.2% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 24.3% in the second quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2021 was US$401.0 million, compared with US$30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 5.5% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 6.6% in the second quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2021 was US$6.9 million, compared with US$1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cyprus Operations Second Quarter Results

The Company is licensed to operate a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos. The temporary casino and three satellite casinos resumed operations in mid-May under limited capacities following government restrictions and guidelines. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$10.0 million, compared to US$3.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Cyprus Casinos generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Rolling chip volume was US$1.5 million and the rolling chip win rate was negative 4.40% in the second quarter of 2021. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%. No rolling chip gross gaming revenue was generated in the second quarter 2020.

Mass market table games drop was US$14.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with US$4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 15.6% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 11.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2021 was US$161.0 million, compared with US$57.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 4.9% in the second quarter of 2021 versus 5.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were US$92.1 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$87.1 million, net of amounts capitalized.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$146.9 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2021, of which US$14.3 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2021 referred above was US$8.3 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated July 27, 2021 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2021 aggregated to US$1.81 billion, including US$298.7 million of bank deposits with original maturities over three months and US$0.4 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$6.16 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 were US$153.0 million, which primarily related to various construction projects at City of Dreams, Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and prospects during the third quarter of 2021.

Our operations in Macau continue to be impacted by travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong and China, despite the nationwide resumption of issuance of Individual Visit Scheme visas by China in September 2020. Such bans, restrictions and requirements have been, and may continue to be, modified by the relevant authorities from time to time as COVID-19 developments unfold. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our properties in Macau, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending. We have experienced improvements in our business in Macau during the second quarter, especially due to strong visitation during the May Golden Week holidays. Notwithstanding the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Guangdong province in June, which led to tightened travel restrictions for Chinese visitors, visitation has normalized in July month to date.

In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila remained closed from March 29 to April 30, 2021, under the government imposed enhanced community quarantine measures over Metro Manila and adjacent provinces. On May 1, 2021, City of Dreams Manila reopened operations with limited gaming capacity at 50% while hotels could take guests only on a complimentary basis. As of July 26, 2021, gaming capacity has been limited to 40% as part of the government's further quarantine measures while hotels have been allowed to accept Philippine-resident paying guests under the government's "staycation" program.

In Cyprus, our casinos were closed from January 1 to May 16, 2021 due to a government mandated lockdown. Our Cyprus casinos resumed operations on May 17, 2021, for the first time in 2021, at limited capacities (which have progressively increased) after the Cyprus government relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Construction at both Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Macau government has granted an extension of the development period from May 31, 2022 to December 27, 2022, and we currently expect to complete construction within the period.

The pace of recovery from COVID-19 related disruptions continues to depend on various future events, such as the successful production, distribution and widespread acceptance of safe and effective vaccines, the development of effective treatments for COVID-19, including for new strains of COVID-19, the duration of travel and visa restrictions as well as customer sentiment and behavior, together with the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which remain highly uncertain.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Casino $ 478,638 $ 147,584 $ 912,434 $ 860,139 Rooms 39,727 7,223 79,407 52,044 Food and beverage 25,444 5,719 51,495 34,662 Entertainment, retail and other 22,631 15,324 42,026 40,180 Total operating revenues 566,440 175,850 1,085,362 987,025 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (369,826 ) (215,789 ) (736,755 ) (779,630 ) Rooms (12,839 ) (8,383 ) (25,678 ) (26,324 ) Food and beverage (23,686 ) (15,430 ) (47,808 ) (47,660 ) Entertainment, retail and other (8,294 ) (15,213 ) (15,998 ) (35,537 ) General and administrative (106,230 ) (113,932 ) (214,390 ) (245,229 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (6,468 ) 2,771 (17,093 ) (4,935 ) Pre-opening costs (1,127 ) (226 ) (2,124 ) (621 ) Development costs (3,812 ) (6,372 ) (7,331 ) (19,802 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,341 ) (14,363 ) (28,683 ) (28,686 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,717 ) (5,726 ) (11,434 ) (11,435 ) Depreciation and amortization (126,889 ) (135,085 ) (247,929 ) (277,318 ) Property charges and other (15,268 ) (18,892 ) (20,992 ) (30,564 ) Total operating costs and expenses (694,497 ) (546,640 ) (1,376,215 ) (1,507,741 ) Operating loss (128,057 ) (370,790 ) (290,853 ) (520,716 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 1,556 1,153 3,581 2,295 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (87,067 ) (80,269 ) (177,709 ) (158,424 ) Other financing costs (3,993 ) (1,929 ) (6,480 ) (3,173 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (3,590 ) (2,907 ) 1,609 (6,218 ) Other income (expenses), net 958 27,590 1,631 (151,807 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (1,236 ) (28,817 ) (1,236 ) Costs associated with debt modification - (310 ) - (310 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (92,136 ) (57,908 ) (206,185 ) (318,873 ) Loss before income tax (220,193 ) (428,698 ) (497,038 ) (839,589 ) Income tax (expense) credit (327 ) 1,886 (991 ) 6,726 Net loss (220,520 ) (426,812 ) (498,029 ) (832,863 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 34,835 58,683 79,436 100,686 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (185,685 ) $ (368,129 ) $ (418,593 ) $ (732,177 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.129 ) $ (0.257 ) $ (0.292 ) $ (0.511 ) Diluted $ (0.129 ) $ (0.257 ) $ (0.292 ) $ (0.511 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.387 ) $ (0.772 ) $ (0.875 ) $ (1.533 ) Diluted $ (0.387 ) $ (0.772 ) $ (0.875 ) $ (1.533 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,437,822,956 1,430,748,936 1,435,071,657 1,433,255,599 Diluted 1,437,822,956 1,430,748,936 1,435,071,657 1,433,255,599





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,512,385 $ 1,755,351 Bank deposits with original maturities over three months 298,666 - Restricted cash 274 13 Accounts receivable, net 76,849 129,619 Amounts due from affiliated companies 287 765 Inventories 36,675 37,277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,051 85,798 Assets held for sales 3,373 - Total current assets 2,036,560 2,008,823 Property and equipment, net 5,768,686 5,681,268 Gaming subconcession, net 55,870 84,663 Intangible assets, net 55,500 58,833 Goodwill 82,095 82,203 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 236,158 284,608 Restricted cash 131 406 Deferred tax assets, net 6,593 6,376 Operating lease right-of-use assets 81,930 92,213 Land use rights, net 709,190 721,574 Total assets $ 9,032,713 $ 9,020,967 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,671 $ 9,483 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 920,353 983,865 Income tax payable 12,548 14,164 Operating lease liabilities, current 26,779 27,066 Finance lease liabilities, current 33,604 80,004 Current portion of long-term debt, net 129 - Amounts due to affiliated companies 1,491 1,668 Total current liabilities 1,004,575 1,116,250 Long-term debt, net 6,155,577 5,645,391 Other long-term liabilities 37,621 29,213 Deferred tax liabilities, net 46,044 45,952 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 66,743 75,867 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 374,104 270,223 Total liabilities 7,684,664 7,182,896 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,437,950,665 and 1,430,965,312 shares outstanding, respectively 14,565 14,565 Treasury shares, at cost; 18,597,277 and 25,582,630 shares, respectively (88,106 ) (121,028 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,209,461 3,207,312 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (32,610 ) (11,332 ) Accumulated losses (2,405,989 ) (1,987,396 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity 697,321 1,102,121 Noncontrolling interests 650,728 735,950 Total shareholders' equity 1,348,049 1,838,071 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,032,713 $ 9,020,967





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (185,685 ) $ (368,129 ) $ (418,593 ) $ (732,177 ) Pre-opening costs 1,127 226 2,124 621 Development costs 3,812 6,372 7,331 19,802 Property charges and other 15,268 18,892 20,992 30,564 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,236 28,817 1,236 Costs associated with debt modification - 310 - 310 Income tax impact on adjustments (688 ) (1,491 ) (1,394 ) (3,823 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (2,296 ) (129 ) (15,745 ) (2,356 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (168,462 ) $ (342,713 ) $ (376,468 ) $ (685,823 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.117 ) $ (0.240 ) $ (0.262 ) $ (0.479 ) Diluted $ (0.117 ) $ (0.240 ) $ (0.262 ) $ (0.479 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.351 ) $ (0.719 ) $ (0.787 ) $ (1.436 ) Diluted $ (0.351 ) $ (0.719 ) $ (0.787 ) $ (1.436 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,437,822,956 1,430,748,936 1,435,071,657 1,433,255,599 Diluted 1,437,822,956 1,430,748,936 1,435,071,657 1,433,255,599





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (24,659 ) $ 3,782 $ 5,097 $ (40,021 ) $ (12,417 ) $ (4,649 ) $ (55,190 ) $ (128,057 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 6,468 - - 6,468 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 702 - - 702 Pre-opening costs - - 2 490 - 635 - 1,127 Development costs - - - - - - 3,812 3,812 Depreciation and amortization 5,501 1,592 64,116 33,949 16,953 3,174 21,662 146,947 Share-based compensation 133 37 2,052 485 315 43 9,305 12,370 Property charges and other 1,687 171 8,259 3,925 1,229 - (3 ) 15,268 Adjusted EBITDA (17,338 ) 5,582 79,526 (1,172 ) 13,250 (797 ) (20,414 ) 58,637 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 20,414 20,414 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (17,338 ) $ 5,582 $ 79,526 $ (1,172 ) $ 13,250 $ (797 ) $ - $ 79,051 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (25,382 ) $ 2,543 $ (141,229 ) $ (86,621 ) $ (37,539 ) $ (9,213 ) $ (73,349 ) $ (370,790 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - (2,771 ) - - (2,771 ) Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 785 - - 785 Pre-opening costs - - (50 ) 28 - 248 - 226 Development costs - - - - - - 6,372 6,372 Depreciation and amortization 5,269 1,833 63,159 43,811 16,354 2,821 21,927 155,174 Share-based compensation 111 36 1,391 539 408 22 9,969 12,476 Property charges and other 564 - 6,387 (99 ) 203 132 11,705 18,892 Adjusted EBITDA (19,438 ) 4,412 (70,342 ) (42,342 ) (22,560 ) (5,990 ) (23,376 ) (179,636 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 23,376 23,376 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (19,438 ) $ 4,412 $ (70,342 ) $ (42,342 ) $ (22,560 ) $ (5,990 ) $ - $ (156,260 )





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (59,883 ) $ 3,945 $ (16,482 ) $ (79,362 ) $ (15,664 ) $ (14,916 ) $ (108,491 ) $ (290,853 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 17,093 - - 17,093 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,507 - - 1,507 Pre-opening costs - - 195 733 - 1,196 - 2,124 Development costs - - - - - - 7,331 7,331 Depreciation and amortization 10,976 3,221 123,394 67,566 33,343 6,381 43,165 288,046 Share-based compensation 253 72 2,910 837 781 112 17,422 22,387 Property charges and other 1,758 188 9,557 3,865 5,602 - 22 20,992 Adjusted EBITDA (46,896 ) 7,426 119,574 (6,361 ) 42,662 (7,227 ) (40,551 ) 68,627 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 40,551 40,551 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (46,896 ) $ 7,426 $ 119,574 $ (6,361 ) $ 42,662 $ (7,227 ) $ - $ 109,178 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (40,082 ) $ 852 $ (148,106 ) $ (143,731 ) $ (33,251 ) $ (9,255 ) $ (147,143 ) $ (520,716 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 4,935 - - 4,935 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,562 - - 1,562 Pre-opening costs 37 - (50 ) 56 - 578 - 621 Development costs - - - - - - 19,802 19,802 Depreciation and amortization 10,679 3,609 126,510 86,644 32,820 5,658 51,519 317,439 Share-based compensation 226 5 2,448 932 726 101 16,646 21,084 Property charges and other 636 26 9,808 4,343 203 132 15,416 30,564 Adjusted EBITDA (28,504 ) 4,492 (9,390 ) (51,756 ) 6,995 (2,786 ) (43,760 ) (124,709 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 43,760 43,760 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (28,504 ) $ 4,492 $ (9,390 ) $ (51,756 ) $ 6,995 $ (2,786 ) $ - $ (80,949 )





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (185,685 ) $ (368,129 ) $ (418,593 ) $ (732,177 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (34,835 ) (58,683 ) (79,436 ) (100,686 ) Net loss (220,520 ) (426,812 ) (498,029 ) (832,863 ) Income tax expense (credit) 327 (1,886 ) 991 (6,726 ) Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 92,136 57,908 206,185 318,873 Property charges and other 15,268 18,892 20,992 30,564 Share-based compensation 12,370 12,476 22,387 21,084 Depreciation and amortization 146,947 155,174 288,046 317,439 Development costs 3,812 6,372 7,331 19,802 Pre-opening costs 1,127 226 2,124 621 Land rent to Belle Corporation 702 785 1,507 1,562 Payments to the Philippine Parties 6,468 (2,771 ) 17,093 4,935 Adjusted EBITDA 58,637 (179,636 ) 68,627 (124,709 ) Corporate and Other expenses 20,414 23,376 40,551 43,760 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 79,051 $ (156,260 ) $ 109,178 $ (80,949 )





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Room Statistics(3): Altira Macau Average daily rate (4) $ 105 $ 165 $ 113 $ 176 Occupancy per available room 60 % 21 % 53 % 39 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 63 $ 35 $ 59 $ 69 City of Dreams Average daily rate (4) $ 206 $ 279 $ 201 $ 236 Occupancy per available room 63 % 6 % 60 % 28 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 129 $ 18 $ 121 $ 66 Studio City Average daily rate (4) $ 121 $ 160 $ 121 $ 139 Occupancy per available room 61 % 5 % 55 % 24 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 74 $ 8 $ 67 $ 34 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (4) $ 73 $ 314 $ 108 $ 204 Occupancy per available room 63 % 26 % 67 % 85 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 46 $ 81 $ 72 $ 174 Other Information(6): Altira Macau Average number of table games 102 101 102 94 Average number of gaming machines 115 91 114 114 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 2,765 $ 2,654 $ 2,878 $ 6,881 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 200 $ 186 $ 214 $ 133 City of Dreams Average number of table games 511 515 510 475 Average number of gaming machines 492 398 500 473 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 8,306 $ 2,936 $ 7,761 $ 8,594 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 331 $ 40 $ 349 $ 268 Studio City Average number of table games 291 291 291 273 Average number of gaming machines 609 419 606 570 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 3,709 $ 183 $ 3,593 $ 3,086 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 145 $ 48 $ 137 $ 124 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 298 301 296 299 Average number of gaming machines 2,248 2,273 2,197 2,289 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 1,954 $ 1,506 $ 2,026 $ 3,795 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 161 $ 59 $ 168 $ 183 Cyprus Operations Average number of table games 32 25 32 35 Average number of gaming machines 405 281 405 419 Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 1,513 $ 1,008 $ 1,513 $ 1,800 Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 433 $ 594 $ 433 $ 423



