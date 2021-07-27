Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market to Reach US$15.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549667/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Hardware Segment Corners a 20.5% Share in 2020



In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)



ABB Ltd

AVEVA Group plc

Emerson Electric Co

Detechtion Technologies

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

Honeywell International

Iconics Inc

Inductive Automation

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Ovak Technologies

Progea group

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Willowglen Systems Inc

Yokogawa Electric







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549667/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition:

(SCADA)

Components of SCADA

Functions of SCADA

SCADA Architectures

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

RTU and Service Architecture Segments Lead Global SCADA Market

Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest Application Market

for SCADA

Developed Countries Dominate, Developing Markets Offer

Opportunities for Future Growth

Impact of COVID-19

EXHIBIT 1: While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger

Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity,

Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT

Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process

Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise

EXHIBIT 2: Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in

SCADA as a Tool to Enable Automation: Global Industrial

Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022,

2024 and 2026

Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business

Case for SCADA

Focus on Urban Infrastructure Development Projects Supports

Growth of SCADA Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

SCADA Technology Playing a Critical Part in Enabling Industry 4.0

5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart

Factories

Need for SCADA Grows with Increased Adoption of IoT and

Artificial Intelligence

SCADA Systems Need to Evolve to Tap IIoT Opportunity

Deployment of WSNs Boosts the Performance & Flexibility of SCADA

With Mobility Gaining Prominence in Industrial Automation &

Process Control, Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a

Promising Technology

EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of

Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities

for Mobile SCADA: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million

Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

IP SCADA Systems Raises Risk of Security Attacks

New Developments in Wireless SCADA

Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains

Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service

Big Data Analytics Improve Efficiency of SCADA Systems

Increasing Integration of SCADA with Corporate IT Systems

Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels

Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs

Market Benefits from Technological Advancements in SCADA Systems

As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure,

Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight

SCADA Becomes Vital to Distribution, Transmission & Generation

Assets in the Power Sector

EXHIBIT 5: Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy

Sector Sets the Business Climate for SCADA in Utilities:

Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion)

by Sector during 2016-2030

SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants

SCADA: Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making

EXHIBIT 6: Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Rising Interest in Automation Solutions Spurs Growth Potential

of SCADA Technology in Oil & Gas Industry

EXHIBIT 7: As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas

Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, SCADA Systems

Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield

Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and

2023

Trend towards Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand

SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector

SCADA Systems Remain Indispensable Technology for Solar Operators



