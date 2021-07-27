Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market to Reach US$15.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549667/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Hardware Segment Corners a 20.5% Share in 2020
In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)
- ABB Ltd
- AVEVA Group plc
- Emerson Electric Co
- Detechtion Technologies
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Honeywell International
- Iconics Inc
- Inductive Automation
- Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
- Omron Corporation
- Ovak Technologies
- Progea group
- Rockwell Automation, Inc
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
- Willowglen Systems Inc
- Yokogawa Electric
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition:
(SCADA)
Components of SCADA
Functions of SCADA
SCADA Architectures
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
RTU and Service Architecture Segments Lead Global SCADA Market
Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest Application Market
for SCADA
Developed Countries Dominate, Developing Markets Offer
Opportunities for Future Growth
Impact of COVID-19
EXHIBIT 1: While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger
Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity,
Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT
Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process
Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise
EXHIBIT 2: Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in
SCADA as a Tool to Enable Automation: Global Industrial
Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022,
2024 and 2026
Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management
Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business
Case for SCADA
Focus on Urban Infrastructure Development Projects Supports
Growth of SCADA Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
SCADA Technology Playing a Critical Part in Enabling Industry 4.0
5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart
Factories
Need for SCADA Grows with Increased Adoption of IoT and
Artificial Intelligence
SCADA Systems Need to Evolve to Tap IIoT Opportunity
Deployment of WSNs Boosts the Performance & Flexibility of SCADA
With Mobility Gaining Prominence in Industrial Automation &
Process Control, Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a
Promising Technology
EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of
Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities
for Mobile SCADA: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million
Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019
IP SCADA Systems Raises Risk of Security Attacks
New Developments in Wireless SCADA
Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains
Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service
Big Data Analytics Improve Efficiency of SCADA Systems
Increasing Integration of SCADA with Corporate IT Systems
Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels
Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs
Market Benefits from Technological Advancements in SCADA Systems
As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure,
Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight
SCADA Becomes Vital to Distribution, Transmission & Generation
Assets in the Power Sector
EXHIBIT 5: Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy
Sector Sets the Business Climate for SCADA in Utilities:
Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion)
by Sector during 2016-2030
SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants
SCADA: Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making
EXHIBIT 6: Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Rising Interest in Automation Solutions Spurs Growth Potential
of SCADA Technology in Oil & Gas Industry
EXHIBIT 7: As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas
Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, SCADA Systems
Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield
Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and
2023
Trend towards Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand
SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector
SCADA Systems Remain Indispensable Technology for Solar Operators
