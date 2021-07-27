Global Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Markets, 2021-2027: Focus on Solid Tumors, Blood Cancer, Other Indications

Dublin, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO estimated at US$957.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Solid Tumors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$749.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blood Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $282.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$282.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Other Indications Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR



In the global Other Indications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$257.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$411.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$172.5 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured):

Champion Oncology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratory

Covance

Crown Bioscience

Eurofins Scientific

EVOTEC

ICON Plc

Living Tumor Laboratory

MI Bioresearch, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences

The Jackson Laboratory

Wuxi AppTec

Xentech

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Solid Tumors by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Solid Tumors by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Solid Tumors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Blood Cancer by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Blood Cancer by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Cancer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Other Indications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other Indications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Indications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

