Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach US$8.4 Billion by the Year 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.1% share of the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$896.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$896.8 Million by the year 2027.
Hardware Segment Corners a 10.7% Share in 2020
In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$325.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$630.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Accruent Inc.
- Azbil Corporation
- BuildingIQ Pty Ltd.
- C3.ai, Inc.
- Carma Industries Inc.
- Daikin Applied
- Enel X
- eSight Energy Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- GridPoint
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Johnson Controls
- Optimum Energy LLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term,
Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS
Industry
An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
BEMS Components
Advantages of BEMS
BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward
Higher Efficiency
BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy
Efficiency
Key Concerns with BEMS
Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb
Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint
EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Energy Efficiency Solutions Market by End
-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Buildings, Industry, Transport, and Others
Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right
Direction
Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor
Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management
EXHIBIT 3: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe)
and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 4: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure
Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,
and North America over the Period 2010-2030
Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to
Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term
BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of
Building Projects
Outlook
North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market
Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind
Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions
Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy
European BEMS Market
Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum
EXHIBIT 5: World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-
2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East,
Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence
Point for Multiple Industries
Market Leaders Shape BEMS? Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation
BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings
Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings
ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market
Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors
BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs,
Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon
Emissions: A Major Growth Driver
Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market
Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption
Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth
BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement
EXHIBIT 7: Green Buildings Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Construction Sector
EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings,
Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others
EXHIBIT 9: Global Energy Consumption in Buildings Sector by
Fuel Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption
for Electricity, Natural Gas, Oil, Renewable Sources, and
Others
Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts
Prospects for BEMS
BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart
Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Grid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by
Application (2013-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of CAPEX
for AMI/Smart Meters, Communications Infrastructure,
Distribution Automation, Information Technology Systems,
Substation Automation, and Others
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for
Smart Buildings
Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game
Changer for BEMS Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent
Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market
for BEMS
Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome
Cost and Complexity Hurdles
Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel
Growth for BEMS Market
EXHIBIT 13: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 14: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of
total Energy
EXHIBIT 15: Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type
Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends
Digital Twinning
Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution
Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings
(SMB) Landscape
Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager
Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space
Tunable White Lighting
Smart Lighting and Internet of Things
Energy Management Systems
Increasing Usage of Solar Energy
Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands
Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power
Role of Analytics and Data
Regulations and Standards: An Overview
Green Building Standards and Regulations
US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and
Environmental Design (LEED®)
Green Globes®: An Alternative to LEED Certification
LEED Vs Green Globes
International Code Council’s 2012 International Green
Construction Code (IgCC)
ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the
Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise
Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)
ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)
The International Living Future Institute’s Living Building
Challenge?
Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency
Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building
Elements
