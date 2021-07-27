Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market to Reach US$8.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646039/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.1% share of the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$896.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$896.8 Million by the year 2027.



Hardware Segment Corners a 10.7% Share in 2020



In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$325.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$630.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Accruent Inc.

Azbil Corporation

BuildingIQ Pty Ltd.

C3.ai, Inc.

Carma Industries Inc.

Daikin Applied

Enel X

eSight Energy Ltd.

General Electric Company

GridPoint

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls

Optimum Energy LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Despite COVID-19 Crisis Curtailing Growth in the Short-Term,

Long-Term Prospects Remain Optimistic for the World BEMS

Industry

An Introduction to Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

BEMS Components

Advantages of BEMS

BEMS Envisage Symbolic Shift of Building Environment toward

Higher Efficiency

BMS & EMS: Complementary Technologies for Boosting Energy

Efficiency

Key Concerns with BEMS

Energy Management Technologies Address Pressing Need to Curb

Energy Usage and Carbon Footprint

EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Energy Efficiency Solutions Market by End

-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Buildings, Industry, Transport, and Others

Riding High on Inherent Advantages, BEMS to Leap in Right

Direction

Spiraling Demand for Electricity: The Underlying Factor

Spurring Need for Efficient Energy Management

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe)

and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 4: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure

Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,

and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Unwavering Focus on Energy Savings & Volatile Energy Prices to

Catalyze BEMS Market in Long Term

BEMS Emerge as Indispensable Technological Component of

Building Projects

Outlook

North America and Europe Dominate Global BEMS Market

Favorable Legislative Regime Remains Primary Force behind

Adoption of Smart Building Energy Management Solutions

Energy Efficiency Goals and Government Directives to Buoy

European BEMS Market

Emerging Economies Led by Asia-Pacific to Dictate Growth Momentum

EXHIBIT 5: World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-

2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East,

Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Building Energy Management Ecosystem Emerges as Convergence

Point for Multiple Industries

Market Leaders Shape BEMS? Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition Catalyzes Innovation

BEMS Creates Opportunities for Big Data Analytics for Buildings

Vendors Step up Focus on Marketing Offerings

ESCOs Well Positioned to Capture BEMS Market

Opportunities Exist for Synergies among BEMS, BACS, BMS Vendors

BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs,

Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Pressure to Curb Energy Wastage and Carbon

Emissions: A Major Growth Driver

Smart Building Technologies Drive BEMS Market

Technological Advancements to Fuel Adoption

Increasing Acceptance of Sustainable Technologies Fuel BEMS Growth

BEMS Plays Key Role in Green Building Movement

EXHIBIT 7: Green Buildings Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues by Construction Sector

EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Consumption by Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Buildings,

Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, and Others

EXHIBIT 9: Global Energy Consumption in Buildings Sector by

Fuel Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption

for Electricity, Natural Gas, Oil, Renewable Sources, and

Others

Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts

Prospects for BEMS

BEMS Proves a Cost-Effective Option for Interfacing Smart

Buildings Effectively With Smart Grids

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Grid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) by

Application (2013-2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of CAPEX

for AMI/Smart Meters, Communications Infrastructure,

Distribution Automation, Information Technology Systems,

Substation Automation, and Others

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

BEMS & IoT Unleash Energy and Operating Efficiency Gains for

Smart Buildings

Emergence of IoT and Cloud Infrastructure: A Potential Game

Changer for BEMS Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Using IoT for Making Energy Management More Consistent

Small and Medium Buildings Present a Lucrative Untapped Market

for BEMS

Falling Hardware Costs, and Managed BEMS Services to Overcome

Cost and Complexity Hurdles

Introduction of Renewable Energy Standards and Policies Fuel

Growth for BEMS Market

EXHIBIT 13: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of

total Energy

EXHIBIT 15: Global CO2 Emissions (2015. 2020, 2040 & 2050):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type

Building Energy Management Market: Key Trends

Digital Twinning

Software-as-a-Future-Proof Solution

Commoditization of Hardware in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings

(SMB) Landscape

Evolution of Facility Manager as Enterprise Application Manager

Future Trends in Commercial Energy Management Space

Tunable White Lighting

Smart Lighting and Internet of Things

Energy Management Systems

Increasing Usage of Solar Energy

Smart Metering to Control Energy Demands

Renewable Energy Sources for Sustainable Power

Role of Analytics and Data

Regulations and Standards: An Overview

Green Building Standards and Regulations

US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and

Environmental Design (LEED®)

Green Globes®: An Alternative to LEED Certification

LEED Vs Green Globes

International Code Council’s 2012 International Green

Construction Code (IgCC)

ANSI/ASHRAE/USGBC/IES Standard 189.1-2011: Standard for the

Design of High-Performance Green Buildings Except Low-Rise

Residential Buildings (ASHRAE 189.1)

ICC 700-2012: 2012 National Green Building Standard (ICC 700)

The International Living Future Institute’s Living Building

Challenge?

Government Mandates for Energy Efficiency

Focus on Green Certification Programs for Individual Building

Elements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

