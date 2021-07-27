U.S. News & World Report ranks three UCHealth hospitals among best in the state including University of Colorado Hospital at No. 1

Aurora, Colo., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the tenth year in a row, U.S. News and World Report ranks UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, as the No. 1 hospital in the state. U.S. News ranks UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies as the No. 2 hospital in Colorado and UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital at No. 4.

U.S. News also ranks University of Colorado Hospital among the nation’s best in eight specialties including No. 2 in pulmonology & lung surgery (lung and respiratory care), a distinction it shares with National Jewish Health. Poudre Valley Hospital is nationally ranked by U.S. News in the specialty of orthopedics.

“The past year has tested every health care worker and hospital, and these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s employees and providers in providing the very best care for our patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

Over the past year, University of Colorado Hospital has participated in 53 clinical trials related to COVID-19, leveraging its strong relationship with the CU School of Medicine to develop new treatments, vaccines and a better understanding of the virus. University of Colorado Hospital has also cared for more hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infections than any other hospital in the state. More than 3,300 patients have recovered and been able to leave University of Colorado Hospital to return to their homes or a post-acute care facility.

“Our staff members and providers are extremely dedicated, serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. They have saved countless lives while maintaining excellent quality for all of our patients. The U.S. News rankings demonstrate the dedication and excellence of our patient care teams and the groundbreaking research led by CU School of Medicine faculty and UCHealth physicians,” said University of Colorado Hospital President and CEO Chris Gessner.

University of Colorado Hospital’s eight ranked specialties are:

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Rheumatology

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Ear, Nose and Throat

Rehabilitation

Urology

Cancer

“We are honored to provide the most advanced care for lung and breathing conditions to patients throughout Colorado, the region, and across the nation,” said Dr. Robert Meguid, cardiothoracic surgeon at University of Colorado Hospital and associate professor at CU School of Medicine. “Having this nationally ranked program with cutting-edge capabilities in Colorado means our patients don’t need to travel out of the Rocky Mountain Region to get the outstanding care they deserve.”

As Colorado’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital provides clinical trials and innovative treatments through a strong partnership with the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Faculty from the CU School of Medicine are renowned experts in their fields and drive the quality recognized by the U.S. News rankings.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in its 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. For the 2021-22 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes over 26,000 employees, 12 acute-care full-service hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

