Global Smart Water Meters Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2020-2027. Auto Meter Reading (AMR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $834.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Smart Water Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$834.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$763.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession on Smart

Meters Market

Unique Challenges Facing Water Utilities Amidst COVID-19

Outbreak Bring Forth the Importance of Technology Solutions

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Metering: An Evolutionary Scan

Components of Smart Water Meters

Classification of Smart Water Meters

Smart Water Meters: Laying the Foundation of Efficient and

Reliable Utility Networks

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 2: Global Smart Water Meter Shipments Breakdown (in %)

by Basic and Smart Types for 2019, 2022 and 2025

AMI Technology to Experience High Growth

Shift toward Managed Solutions

Utilities to Post Fastest Growth Rate

Developed Regions at the Forefront of Smart Water Meter Adoption

Competition

Recent Market Activity



Technology to the Rescue of Water Utilities

Myriad Benefits of Smart Water Meters Drive Widespread Global

Adoption

Better Water Conservation and Enhanced Savings

Reduction in Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Losses

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Improved Asset Management

Provision of Actionable Intelligence

Enabling Modernization of Aging Infrastructure

Improved Customer Relationships

With Water Utilities Focused on Increasing Investments in

Digital Solutions, Smart Water Meter Adoption Poised to Grow

EXHIBIT 3: Global Digital Utility Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Mounting Economic and Environmental Challenges Drive the Need

for Smart Water Networks, Spurring Demand for Smart Water

Meters

Rising Importance of Smart Water Networks Boosts Demand for

Smart Water Meters

Smart Meters Enhance Water Management Efficiency

Evolution of Smart Water Grid Emerges as a Fundamental Factor

Driving Penetration of Smart Water Meters

Key Components of a Smart Water Grid

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Efficient Management of Water

Resources Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Water Meters

EXHIBIT 4: At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Metering

Solutions for Provision of Smart Water Utility Services:

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2019 and 2025

Smart Water Meters Becomes An Important Component of Smart

Cities Worldwide

IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities

Integration of Intelligent Technologies and IoT Integration in

Monitoring Water Usage: Opportunity for Smart Water Meters

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Technology Solutions to

Fuel Demand for Smart Water Meters

EXHIBIT 5: Investments into Smart Connected Homes Augurs Well

for Smart Water Meters Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Water Meters to Make Major Contributions to Efficiency

Levels in the Agricultural Sector

Innovations in Smart Water Meters Propel Adoption

Select Innovations in Smart Water Meter

Demand Rises for Two-Way Communicating Meters in Water Industry

Integrated Digital Water Meters Find Increased Acceptance

Cloud Computing Transforms Smart Water Metering Market

Blockchain Technology for Smart Water Meters

AI Makes a Mark in Water Management and Smart Metering

Big Data Analytics to Provide Actionable Insights from Smart

Meters-Generated Data

Increasing Integration of Cellular Technology in Smart Water

Meters

LPWANs to Become a Standard Approach in Smart Water Meters

WATER 4.0: Digitization of Water Industry through Smart Water

Meters

Stringent Regulations of Water Bodies and Governments

Strengthen Market Prospects

Population Growth and Demographics Drive Need for Smart Utility

Infrastructure, Supporting Demand for Smart Water Meters

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Water

Management Solutions



