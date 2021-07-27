DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal Holds Grand Opening Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser in Millsboro, Delaware

Millsboro, Delaware, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal, Millsboro, Delaware’s newest tattoo removal provider, is holding a grand opening on Tuesday, August 3rd featuring the Astanza Duality laser. DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal specializes in removing unwanted tattoos and transforming the skin using advanced Q-switched laser technology.

“DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal’s main focus is helping others. Nothing feels worse than having a reminder of a past life, broken relationship, regretful mistake, or other unwanted experience permanently inked in your skin,” said Camila and Brian Carneiro, owners. “DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal was founded to instill confidence in others and boost self-esteem. We also specialize in fading tattoos for a cover-up and removing specific parts of a tattoo.”

The Astanza Duality is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that is trusted by leading practitioners, physicians, tattoo artists, and medspas around the world. It features two wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, to effectively treat a wide range of tattoo colors from all skin types. The Duality’s unique square spot beam shape allows for safer application and minimized pulse overlap for better results and reduced risks of side effects.

“Camila and the team at DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal are dedicated to helping others through this impactful treatment,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. “Their passion and certified training skills matched with the Astanza Duality’s intense peak power and dual wavelength capabilities makes DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal a superior solution for people with unwanted tattoos in the greater Millsboro area.”

To celebrate DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal’s grand opening and National Tattoo Removal Day, clients can save 15% off when they book an appointment by August 14.

About DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal

DelCoast Laser Tattoo Removal is Millsboro, Delaware’s premium laser tattoo removal provider. They provide complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. All staff members have received training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading tattoo removal training program. They received the designations of Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer.

To schedule a free consultation, visit https://delcoastlaser.com/, call (302) 604-8206, or stop by 32711 Long neck Road Millsboro, DE 19966.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.