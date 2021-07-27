Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646045/?utm_source=GNW

A standard PIC can integrate multiple passive functions such as optical-optical; multiple active functions such as electrical-optical; and combinations of active and passive functions into a single package. For carrying the information in a communication network, PIC is reliant on photons, which are known to exhibit data transfer rates equivalent to speed of light, thus enabling much faster communication speeds than with conventional electronic ICs. PIC typically carries data signals imposed on optical wavelengths in the range between 850 nm and 1650 nm, in the visible spectrum or near infrared (IR). Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) estimated at US$889 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period. Hybrid Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithic Integration segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $425.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $317.6 Million by 2026



The Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$425.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 28.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 20.4% respectively over the analysis period.



The market is projected to register significant growth driven by the growing interest in the ability to exploit the properties of light to transmit information at speeds millions of times faster than either copper or laser, especially against the backdrop of the insatiable need for bandwidth and communication speeds. The growing opportunity in optical communications and improving investments post COVID-19, bodes well for the growth of PICs. While sustained high growth in the deployment and expansion of communication networks with fiber optic infrastructure is building strong momentum for PICs, increased use of fiber optics in signal transmission, sensing, and biophotonics is creating a highly conducive environment for growth and proliferation of PICs, on a wider scale. The dramatic growth in telecom and datacom verticals over the past 5-6 years driven by steep increase in the number of Internet users and ownership rates of IP-enabled devices, and subsequently growing investments on roll out of advanced communication networks such as 100G, 200G and 400G networks is infusing robust growth opportunities for PICs.



Module Integration Segment to Reach $554.2 Million by 2026



Global market for Module Integration (Technique) segment is estimated at US$172.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$554.2 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 20.6% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Module Integration segment, accounting for 42.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 26.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$54.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Biosensors Built around Photonic Integrated Circuits Present

New Realms for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

Developments to Promote Integrated Photonics

The Age of Optical Communication & Networking Throws the Focus

on High Speed Photons as Data Carriers

EXHIBIT 1: Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment

Market (In US$ Billion)

An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

Materials Used in Making PIC

Integration Models for PIC

Applications

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type

Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention

Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication

Approach

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Fragmented Marketplace

EXHIBIT 2: Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market

Opportunities

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale

Data Centers

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

EXHIBIT 4: Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 &

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by

Equipment Type

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2022):

Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type

PIC to Gain From Introduction of 5G

EXHIBIT 6: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

Programmable PICs Exude Tremendous Potential to Transform

Photonics

Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical

Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore,

Steering PIC Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years

2019 and 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Data Usage by Consumer Segment

Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing

Application Segment

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

EXHIBIT 9: Global Biophotonics Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Geographic Region

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel

Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Biosensors Build on SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives

Impetus to Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 10: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024):

Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 11: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 through 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by

Country/Region for the Year 2019

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 14: World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027)

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts

Focus on Photonic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis

Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber

Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC

Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs

Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability

Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative

Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report:



