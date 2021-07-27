Center for Hydrogen Safety Partners with bp to Support the Transition to a Low Carbon Future

New York, NY, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) — a technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and a global organization leading the safe advancement of hydrogen as the next-generation fuel — has announced a partnership with energy giant bp, which is demonstrating its commitment to safety in the energy transition by joining the board of CHS.

“We are excited to have bp as an executive member of CHS,” said Nick Barilo, Executive Director of the CHS. “bp has the vision to appreciate hydrogen’s major role in transforming the world’s energy portfolio and to recognize the significance that safety has in enabling this achievement.”

Established in 2019 and dedicated to promoting hydrogen safety worldwide, CHS is supporting the hydrogen community’s rapid scale-up to supply a quarter of the world’s energy needs by 2050. CHS membership has grown to 66 organizations and 12 strategic partners in its first 26 months.

bp has the ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. Last year, the integrated energy company announced a ‎strategy to reshape its business as they decarbonize and diversify into different forms of energy, such as renewables, biofuels ‎and hydrogen. The company has stated that it wants a 10% market share of core hydrogen markets by 2030.

“Our commitment to investing in the clean hydrogen means taking a leadership role in hydrogen safety,” said Louise Jacobsen Plutt, bp’s Senior Vice-President for Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS). “CHS is a global leader in providing expertise, training and other critical safety resources in the hydrogen space.”

Key to the CHS mission is providing essential resources to its members as well as access to its trusted and highly respected Hydrogen Safety Panel. The select panel consists of hydrogen experts and has conducted more than 500 project reviews and produced 140 pages of online best safety practices and comprehensive safety guides. Additional CHS member benefits include access to conferences and working groups; safety guidance; training and workshops; and a global forum to address emerging issues and impact technical solutions.

Safety training courses deployed by CHS have been utilized globally by over 10,000 first responders. “This year, we are developing an addition nine critical hydrogen safety courses along with a credential to facilitate safe operations and workforce development. Plans are also being developed to add six more courses next year and begin translation work for three additional languages,” said Barilo.

To learn more about the Center for Hydrogen Safety, including membership opportunities, contact nickb@aiche.org.

# # #

About The Center for Hydrogen Safety

Founded in 2018, the Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS) is a non-profit, non-biased, corporate membership organization that promotes the safe operation, handling, and use of hydrogen and hydrogen systems across all installations and applications. A global technical community within the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the CHS builds upon the technical expertise embodied by AIChE, its Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS), and partnering organizations to identify and address concerns regarding the safe use of hydrogen as a sustainable energy carrier, in commercial and industrial applications, and in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Visit www.aiche.org/CHS.

# # #

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

# # #

About bp

bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero, and has announced its strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.

# # #