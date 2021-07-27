Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market to Reach US$15.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.4% share of the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Highlights Need for Digital Asset Management in Modern

Working Environment

Digital Asset Management (DAM): A Powerful Tool for Tackling

Explosive Growth in Digital Media Content

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand

Outlook

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

Cloud Models Drive Opportunities

EXHIBIT 1: Global DAM Market by Deployment Type (2020 & 2027P):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud DAM

SMBs to Accelerate Adoption

Competitive Landscape

DAM Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented

Customization of DAM Solutions: A Double-Edged Sword

Vendors Expand Portfolio with Cloud Based Offering

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends Shaping Digital Asset Management Going Forwards

Development of Content Hubs

DAM for Collaboration: The Future of the Digital World

Integration of AI to Gain Pace

AI Transforms Digital Asset Management into Agile, Dynamic

Platform

Integration of AI with Digital Asset Management Holds

Intriguing Prospects for Marketers

AI-based Digital Asset Management for Content Creation,

Distribution & Search

Limitations of Artificial Intelligence

Integration of DAM Software with Other Enterprise Software

Offers Improved Prospects

DAM Software Demand Amid an Era of Connected Things

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Integration of Business Analytics Tools into DAM Software

Yields Rich Dividends

Spotlight on Contextual, Discovery-Centric and Metadata to

Accelerate Asset Retrieval

Hybrid Cloud DAM: A Viable Option

On-Premise Vs Cloud DAM

Transition to Consumer-Driven Digital Advertising and Marketing

Sets the Stage for DAM

EXHIBIT 3: US Average Time Spent in Minutes by Adult Consumer

on Various Media: 2020

Digital Asset Management Offers Perfect Component to Make

Brands Tick

DAM in Media and Entertainment

Exhibit 4: Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for

Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In

Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

DAM Systems Shaves-off Cost of Content Marketing Activities

Changing Landscape Demands Agile Marketing Teams: A Strong

Business Case for DAM Solutions

Digital Asset Management Software Gains Traction in Retail

Industry

Exhibit 5: Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Focus on Consumer Experience Drives DAM Adoption in E-Commerce

EXHIBIT 6: Global Ecommerce as % of Retail: 2015-2025

Enterprise DAM Software Finds a Prominent Place in IT

Infrastructure of Large Scale Enterprises

BFSI: A Major End-Use Sector

DAM Gains Relevance in Manufacturing Sector Amid Ongoing

Automation Drive

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023

Electronification of Healthcare Instigates Demand for DAM

Application of Digital Asset Management (DAM) Life Sciences



