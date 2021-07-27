Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market to Reach US$15.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846713/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% over the period 2020-2027.Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.4% share of the global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Asset Management (DAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 21.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 252 Featured)
- Aprimo US LLC
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Bynder BV
- Canto, Inc.
- CELUM GmbH
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Extensis
- International Business Machines Corp
- MediaBeacon, Inc.
- Mediavalet, Inc
- North Plains Systems Corp.
- Nuxeo
- OpenText Corp.
- Oracle Corporation
- QBNK Company AB
- Widen Enterprises, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Highlights Need for Digital Asset Management in Modern
Working Environment
Digital Asset Management (DAM): A Powerful Tool for Tackling
Explosive Growth in Digital Media Content
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Demand
Outlook
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
Cloud Models Drive Opportunities
EXHIBIT 1: Global DAM Market by Deployment Type (2020 & 2027P):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud DAM
SMBs to Accelerate Adoption
Competitive Landscape
DAM Landscape Remains Highly Fragmented
Customization of DAM Solutions: A Double-Edged Sword
Vendors Expand Portfolio with Cloud Based Offering
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends Shaping Digital Asset Management Going Forwards
Development of Content Hubs
DAM for Collaboration: The Future of the Digital World
Integration of AI to Gain Pace
AI Transforms Digital Asset Management into Agile, Dynamic
Platform
Integration of AI with Digital Asset Management Holds
Intriguing Prospects for Marketers
AI-based Digital Asset Management for Content Creation,
Distribution & Search
Limitations of Artificial Intelligence
Integration of DAM Software with Other Enterprise Software
Offers Improved Prospects
DAM Software Demand Amid an Era of Connected Things
EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Integration of Business Analytics Tools into DAM Software
Yields Rich Dividends
Spotlight on Contextual, Discovery-Centric and Metadata to
Accelerate Asset Retrieval
Hybrid Cloud DAM: A Viable Option
On-Premise Vs Cloud DAM
Transition to Consumer-Driven Digital Advertising and Marketing
Sets the Stage for DAM
EXHIBIT 3: US Average Time Spent in Minutes by Adult Consumer
on Various Media: 2020
Digital Asset Management Offers Perfect Component to Make
Brands Tick
DAM in Media and Entertainment
Exhibit 4: Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for
Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In
Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
DAM Systems Shaves-off Cost of Content Marketing Activities
Changing Landscape Demands Agile Marketing Teams: A Strong
Business Case for DAM Solutions
Digital Asset Management Software Gains Traction in Retail
Industry
Exhibit 5: Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises
Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Focus on Consumer Experience Drives DAM Adoption in E-Commerce
EXHIBIT 6: Global Ecommerce as % of Retail: 2015-2025
Enterprise DAM Software Finds a Prominent Place in IT
Infrastructure of Large Scale Enterprises
BFSI: A Major End-Use Sector
DAM Gains Relevance in Manufacturing Sector Amid Ongoing
Automation Drive
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023
Electronification of Healthcare Instigates Demand for DAM
Application of Digital Asset Management (DAM) Life Sciences
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
