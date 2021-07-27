Xactly Awarded 2021 Great Place to Work Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been named a Certified by Great Place to Work company for the eighth year in a row. This prestigious award is based entirely on employee reviews and testimonials, and Xactly ranked 36 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.



“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the deep commitment our leadership team has to fostering an inclusive workplace, as well as the commitment each of our employees makes to uphold Xactly’s core values in all our offices,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO at Xactly. “The employee experience is a priority for all of us day in and day out, and receiving this honor gives us an opportunity to reflect on our collective work, celebrate our entire team, and renew our commitment to make Xactly the best place to work.”

Throughout the past year, Xactly has prioritized the health of employees and their families. The company adopted a flexible work model, allowing employees to log-on from virtually anywhere and provided a stipend to help employees create productive work spaces at home. It also bolstered wellness and mental health initiatives, offering fitness and nutritional resources, complimentary meditation and yoga sessions, as well as Mental Health Days that encourage employees to disconnect from work. Today, the company continues to offer flexible benefits to its employees so that they have the time and space necessary to take care of themselves and their families.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Xactly is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

The company also implemented changes to better support employees who continue remote or hybrid work. From online forums that give employees a direct line to Xactly leadership – including an “Ask the CEO” Slack channel and virtual “coffee chats,” – to virtual new hire orientations, the focus has been on creating a sense of unity and engagement. Xactly also increased investment in professional development for employees at all levels and launched a 9-month leadership accelerator. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the company continues to prioritize its employees and building an even stronger, more flexible culture and community.

Xactly has won over 20 workplace awards in its 16-year history. In addition to the seven Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces awards , Xactly has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post , by Fortune Magazine as a Great Place to Work , and is one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials .

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue. Xactly’s proprietary data engine is powered by insights from Salesforce, Oracle, Gainsight, and continues to expand.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to our blog .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.



Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

PR CONTACT

LaunchSquad

Xactly@launchsquad.com

Kaitlin Rymer

(412) 952-5897