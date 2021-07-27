The Odyssey Group International Sports Advisory Board Including Three Super Bowl MVPs will Appear on “Banfield”  to Discuss Concussion Treatments

IRVINE, CA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY ) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, medical products including a treatment for concussion, today announced members of its management team and Sports Advisory Board will appear on “Banfield” with Ashleigh Banfield.



Odyssey Group International Appearance on “Banfield”

Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 pm ET

Channel: NewsNation, https://www.newsnationnow.com

VP of Drug Development, Jake VanLandingham, along with members of its Sports Advisory Board (SAB), including NFL legends Brett Favre, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien will discuss the need for a treatment for concussion and provide an overview of the Company’s drug candidate PRV-002, a novel neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of concussion. The SAB supports Odyssey’s outreach efforts to enhance public awareness of concussion as well as the need for an FDA approved therapy. It is estimated that 15% of individuals that sustain a concussion develop long term health deficiencies. Last month the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that 1/3 of youth who sustain a concussion develop a mental health issue.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation airing weeknights at 10:00pm ET. During her 30-year career, Banfield has served as host of the A+E prime-time series, “Live Rescue,” host of “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield” on HLN, anchored “Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield” on CNN, and and co-anchored the CNN morning news show, “Early Start.” She has also served as a correspondent for ABC News, reporting for “Good Morning America,” “20/20,” “ABC World News Tonight,” and “Nightline.” As a correspondent for NBC News, Banfield reported for “The Today Show,” “NBC Nightly News,” and “Dateline.” During this time, she also anchored several prime-time series on MSNBC, including “A Region in Conflict and Ashleigh Banfield: On Location.“