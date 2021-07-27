IP Group, Inc. Closes Additional $58.6 Million Funding Round

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard science investment firm, IP Group, Inc., announced that it completed an additional $58.6 million round of funding during the first half of 2021 led by a new US institutional investor. The completion of this round brings the total funds raised over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic to $72 million.



IP Group, Inc. is a returns-driven hard science investment firm that discovers and builds early-stage companies with extraordinary commercial potential emerging from its dedicated, long-term partnerships with some of the most productive university and national laboratory research institutions in North America. These partnerships include the University of Pennsylvania, Yale University, Princeton University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Washington.

The firm is the founding investor in several exciting growth technology companies, including MOBILion Systems, Inc., Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., Exyn Technologies, Inc., Uniformity Labs, Inc., and Enachip, Inc. These companies have attracted considerable outside investment from financial and strategic industry investors and are poised to disrupt their relevant industries.

“We create breakthrough, world-changing companies based on unique scientific discovery across a broad range of applications such as advanced materials and manufacturing, robotics, photonics, microelectronics, medical diagnostics, sustainability, and many others in the life and physical sciences. This new capital will be transformational for our business, giving us further momentum to grow our platform, increase our portfolio investments and continue to bring game-changing technology to life,” said Michael Burychka, co-founder and CEO of IP Group, Inc. “It also represents a strong validation of our differentiated investment strategy and the ability of our team to deliver results.”

“With this latest infusion of capital, the team is well-positioned to build upon recent portfolio success and scale their unique investment strategy,” said Craig Schortzmann, an independent director of IP Group, Inc. “The long-term commitment made by the firm’s investors underpins their belief that Mike and his team will continue to lead in the emerging hard science investment space,” Schortzmann added.

What sets the firm apart is its foundational-stage investment focus on fundamental scientific innovation and its in-house team of investment professionals with deep technical and business-building expertise across the life and physical sciences. This team provides critical support in helping founders to scale commercially viable businesses based on their innovations.

Since its inception, the firm has invested in over 30 technologies, creating well over half a billion USD of aggregate corporate value to date.

