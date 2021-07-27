Farmaroot Chooses the Justin Poy Agency to Launch Their Brand and Roll Out New Product Line Up

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmaroot, a trademarked brand of PAN-X CORP. has chosen The Justin Poy Agency as its Agency of Record (AOR) to consolidate and launch its brands consisting of products that fall into the “functional superfoods” group. The Justin Poy Agency will be consolidating and focusing the Farmaroot brand towards the Asian-Canadian market first, a consumer group that is already very familiar with the positive health and immunity-boosting properties of ginseng, a root that has been used widely in China since the first century B.C. Farmaroot has its future eyes on the entire North American market — a market that is ripe with potential for the benefits of ginseng, and will form a global strategy for export over the next year.



“Farmaroot has taken the best of ginseng and created something that never existed. Our goal is to position it at the top of the food chain in the functional superfoods category. From the fresh and dried root, to powder additives and beverages, Farmaroot will be the name to look for when seeking the very best in high quality ginseng-based products,” states Justin Poy, President of The Justin Poy Agency.

PAN-X CORP. is the largest grower of 100% Canadian ginseng in North America and is certified by the Ontario Ginseng Growers Association (OGGA). Only the best quality ginseng is certified by this authority. Farmaroot’s current product line up includes: 4 and 5 year old dried and fresh ginseng root in 1 and ½ lb resealable bags to maintain freshness (the fresh ginseng is in perforated bags), 100% Canadian ginseng powder (which can be added into smoothies, soups, baked goods and more), and 2 beverages (Empower: a ginseng drink that combines natural antioxidants, blueberry and pomegranate with B vitamins; and Enlight: a refreshing pure ginseng drink infused with lemon-lime juice and has 0 caffeine, 0 sugar and only 10 calories).

“Farmaroot began with a single product that highlighted the uniqueness of Canadian agriculture and pushed the boundaries of 'the farm to table' concept. Now we want to show the world what happens when you add the world’s best ginseng into new and innovative products. It is my intention to ensure that Farmaroot’s products are synonymous with the best 100% Canadian ginseng,” says Dan Kaye, Founder and President of PAN-X CORP. “We chose The Justin Poy Agency because it has a successful 28-plus year history of bridging East and West cultural brands in Canada, the U.S. and overseas.”

Farmaroot products are now available at Galleria Supermarket Express and Galleria Shopping Mall, selected Foodland locations, Sunripe Freshmarket, Evergreens Natural Foods, Nutrition House, Grocery Checkout, Black Angus Meat and Game, Sunny Supermarket and Sunny Foodmart.

For inquiries, please contact:

Farmaroot

Dan Kaye, President

E. DANIEL@panax-cbd.com

P. +1 (416) 829-7102

The Justin Poy Agency

Nicole Zhang, Account Manager

E. nzhang@justinpoy.com

P. +1 (437) 986-6183

The Justin Poy Agency (JPA), a div. of JUSTIN POY MEDIA INC. is an award-winning Toronto based advertising agency established in 1993. The Agency specializes in multicultural advertising and has full in-house production capabilities including multilingual copywriting, video production and post-production facilities, and a full creative team onsite for some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Among JPA’s industry-leading clients are The Canadian International AutoShow and The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers’ “Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC)” and “Grocery Specialty Foods West (GSFW)” B2B shows. The Agency President, Justin Poy, is a recipient of the Chinese Canadian Legend Award and is often quoted in advertising industry publications. www.justinpoy.com

Farmaroot is a brand of PAN-X CORP., the largest grower of 100% Canadian OGGA certified ginseng in North America. Its mission is to bring the best quality ginseng to the world in unique and innovative formats that will redefine the “functional superfoods” category where the farm is the manufacturer. Farmaroot will Enlighten positivity and Empower resilience by creating products that enhance mental stamina, balance stress and boost immunity with zero unhealthy additives. Dan Kaye is the Founder and President of PAN-X Corp. www.farmaroot.co