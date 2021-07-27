Tourmaline Partners Adds Buy-Side Trading Veteran Stephen Berte as Managing Director

STAMFORD, CT, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Partners, LLC, the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firm, today announced that Stephen Berte has joined the firm as managing director. Berte will establish Tourmaline’s Boston, MA office, joining Tourmaline with nearly two decades of experience in trading across multiple asset classes and regions.

In recent months, Tourmaline has made multiple veteran hires in Australia and United States to meet global demand. Tourmaline recently announced the opening of a Dallas, TX office and has added senior staff at the firm’s Stamford, Connecticut headquarters, enhancing its trading, operations and commission management expertise.

The hire of Berte deepens Tourmaline’s connection with the Boston institutional community on both the buy- and sell-side. Berte’s fifteen years of buy-side trading experience encompasses equity, fixed income, derivatives, foreign exchange and money markets in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe and APAC. He served as Head of Investments Execution and Global Head of Equity Trading at Aberdeen Standard Investments and Standard Life Investments. Most recently, Berte led business development and relationship management at global institutional investment network Liquidnet.

“Stephen’s deep buy-side trading experience is emblematic of what sets our team apart from the competition and enables us to find unique solutions for our clients,” said Henry Higdon, Tourmaline’s Head of Global Equity Trading. “As demand continues to increase for our outsourced and supplemental trading services, it’s imperative that we employ professionals with the deepest knowledge across multiple regions and asset classes. We couldn’t be more excited to have Stephen onboard, connecting with our clients in Boston and beyond, and helping solve the most complex trading challenges to benefit the end investors.”

“The role of the buy-side trader has become exceedingly intricate as technology advances and the globe shrinks, but also as regulations proliferate,” said Berte. “Tourmaline’s platform and the expertise of our team are helping asset managers in new and exciting ways. I’m honored to be a part of such an experienced team that’s finding solutions for investors of all sizes around the world.”

In 2020, Tourmaline announced a majority investment by Boston-based Copley Equity Partners, a private family office, with an eye toward expanding Tourmaline’s geographic footprint, hiring new talent and investing in new technologies.

Tourmaline Partners provides tailor-made, outsourced trading solutions and best-execution expertise to over 350 institutional investment clients ranging from emerging hedge funds to trillion-dollar asset managers.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline Partners is the world’s leading outsourced trading solutions firms, providing tailor-made services to hedge funds and asset managers of all sizes, pairing clients’ trading needs with our expertise. Through continuous investment in technology and human capital, a singular focus on trading, and non-competitive relationships with 400+ global brokers, Tourmaline provides clients with access to unparalleled liquidity, market intelligence and customized workflows for defining, measuring and achieving best execution.

Tourmaline Partners, LLC is registered with the SEC and FINRA. Tourmaline Europe LLP is a wholly owned subsidiary authorized and regulated by the FCA.