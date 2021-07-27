Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $199.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and -1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.6% CAGR.
Vegetable Juices Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Vegetable Juices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)
- Birdseye Dairy, Inc.
- Campbell Soup Company
- Del Monte Foods, Inc.
- Dohler Group
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
- Florida`s Natural Growers
- Golden Circle
- Harvest Hill Beverage Company
- Ito En Ltd.
- Kanegrade Limited
- Lassonde Industries, Inc.
- Loblaw Companies Limited
- Mott`s LLP
- Naked Juice Company
- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.
- Odwalla, Inc.
- Old Orchard Brands, LLC
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd.
- Tampico Beverages, Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Company
- The Minute Maid Company
- Tropicana Products, Inc.
- Welch Foods, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession
Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand
for Natural Beverages
Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As
Immunity Boosting Products
At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Fruit & Vegetable Juices: An Introduction
Fruit Juices
Popular Fruit Juices
Vegetable Juices
Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition Rich Juices for
Health Conscious Consumers
Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market
Vegetable Juices: High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes
Support Market
Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional
and Flavorful Health Juices
In Highly Mature Developed Markets, Premium Juices Present
Growth Opportunities
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable
Juice Market: 2019
Vendors Rely on M&A to Strengthen Operations
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Critical Support for Overall Health
and Wellbeing
EXHIBIT 3: Select Fruit Juices and their Nutritional Value
Heart Health Juices Flourish
Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking
Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections
Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants
Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence
Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits
Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss
Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin
Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients
Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol
Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss
Drives Demand
Juice Diets Find Favor Among Diet Conscious Consumers
Product Innovation, Climate Change & Sustainability:
Significant Implications for Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market
Orange Juice: The Most Popular Fruit Juice Variant
EXHIBIT 4: Global Consumption of Orange Juice (in 000 Metric
Tons) by Region/Country for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
Orange Juice Production Trends Impact Orange Juice Supplies
EXHIBIT 5: Global Production of Orange Juice (in 000 Metric
Tons) by Region/Country for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
EXHIBIT 6: Global Production of Fresh Oranges (in ?000 Metric
Tons) by Country/Region for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
Consumption of Raw Oranges Finds Favor Over Juices
Orange Prices Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Concentrated Lemon Juice Market: Reduced Harvest Impacts the
Market
Organic Juices: A Promising Market Segment
Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth
HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold-
Pressed Juices
Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth
Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise
Growth
Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult
Customers
Innovative Technology Aligning with Sugar-Reduction Trend in
Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market
Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention
on Exciting Ingredients
Appealing Natural Flavors
Vegetable & Fruit Juices Gain Increasing Attention as Natural
Sweeteners
Demand Rises for Unconventional Juices by Consumers
Mounting Competition and Pressure on Bottom Lines Drive Juice
Producers to Focus on New Technologies
Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending
Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices
Safe and Attractive Packaging: An Essential Factor for Consumers
Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies
Fortified Drinks Grow in Popularity among Consumers
Vegetable & Fruit Juices: Consuming Juices with Pinch of Caution
Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers
Growth
Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate
Concerns over Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices
Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk
Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of
Diabetes and Obesity
Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices
Fruit Juices VS Soda and Whole Milk
Megatrends Wielding Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit Juices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruit Juices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit Juices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit & Vegetable
Blends by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Fruit & Vegetable Blends by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit & Vegetable Blends
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Vegetable Juices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vegetable Juices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience
Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 12: US Shelf-Stable Juices Market: Breakdown of Value
Sales (in %) by Juice Category for 2020E
Orange Production Trends & Premiumization Strategy: Critical
for Orange Juices Market
EXHIBIT 13: US Fresh Oranges Production (in ’000 Metric Tons)
for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
EXHBIT: US Orange Juice Production in (’000 Metric Tons) for
Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
EXHIBIT 14: US Orange Juice Consumption (in ’000 Metric Tons)
for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
100% Fruit Juices Find Favor Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
High Sugar Containing Fruit Juices Fast Losing their Healthy Tag
Product Innovation Focuses on Healthy Juices and Exotic Flavors
Frozen Fruit and Juice Market Remains Stable
EXHIBIT 15: US Refrigerated Juice and Juice Drinks Market
Breakdown of Value Sales by Juice Type: 2020E
Functional Fruit Juice Beverages Gaining Momentum
Heart Health-Favoring Juices Continue to Flourish
Dietary Guidelines for Americans Recommend Consumption of 100%
Juices
High Sugar Levels in Juices: A Major Concern
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 16: Leading Shelf Stable Bottled Fruit Drink Brands in
the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Brand for 2019
EXHIBIT 17: Refrigerated Lemonades Market in the US: Breakdown
of Value Sales (in %) by Leading Brand for 2019
EXHIBIT 18: Refrigerated Orange Juices Market in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands for 2019
EXHIBIT 19: Juice and Juice Drink Smoothies Market in the US:
Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Leading Brands for 2019
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable
Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices by
Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 20: Canadian Juices Market Breakdown of Value Sales
(in %) by Company for 2019
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: The Largest Market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
Confluence of Favorable Factors Bolsters Chinese Orange Juice
Market
China?s Leadership in Apple Juice Production Marketplace
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 21: Per Capita Consumption of Select Fruit Juices &
Nectars (in Liters) in Select Countries for 2019
EXHIBIT 22: EU Production of Oranges, Tangerines/Mandarins,
Grapefruit, and Lemons and Limes (in ’000 Metric Tons) for
Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
EXHIBIT 23: EU Orange Juice Consumption (in ’000 Metric Tons)
for Years 2015/16 through 2019/20
Vegetable Juices Emerge as Attractive Option for Consumers
Carton: The Preferred Packaging for Fruit Juice and Nectar
Packaging in Europe
EXHIBIT 24: European Fruit Juice and Fruit Nectar Market by
Packaging Type for 2019
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 25: Per Capita Consumption of Select Fruit Juices in
Germany (in Liters) for 2019
EXHIBIT 26: German Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type
(in %) for 2019
EXHIBIT 27: German Fruit Juice Market by Packaging (in %) for
2020E
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable
Blends and Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 28: Italian Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Juice Type
(2019)
EXHIBIT 29: Italian Fruit Juice & Nectars Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Packaging Type (2019)
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 30: Italian Juice Market Breakdown of Off-Trade Value
Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 31: UK Fruit Juice and Nectars Market Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Juice Type for 2019
EXHIBIT 32: UK Fruit Juice and Nectars Market Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Packaging Type (2019)
Government?s Health Campaign Impacts Fruit and Juices Market
Juice and Smoothie Bars Industry: An Overview
Competition
EXHIBIT 33: UK Juice Market Breakdown of Off-trade Value Sales
(in %) by Leading Players for 2019
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable
Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices by
Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices by
Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience
Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 34: Spanish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market Breakdown of
Consumption Volume Type for 2019
EXHIBIT 35: Spanish Fruit Juice & Nectars Market by Packaging
Type for 2019
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Russian Fruits and Vegetables Markets: Moving Towards Self-
Sufficiency
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit &
Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Product Segment - Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and
Vegetable Juices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blends and Vegetable Juices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fruit and
Vegetable Juices by Distribution Channel -
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other
Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fruit and Vegetable Juices
by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fruit and Vegetable
Juices by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and
Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Poland
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________