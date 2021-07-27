Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $199.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397828/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$93.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and -1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.6% CAGR.



Vegetable Juices Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Vegetable Juices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured)



Birdseye Dairy, Inc.

Campbell Soup Company

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Dohler Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Florida`s Natural Growers

Golden Circle

Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Ito En Ltd.

Kanegrade Limited

Lassonde Industries, Inc.

Loblaw Companies Limited

Mott`s LLP

Naked Juice Company

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Odwalla, Inc.

Old Orchard Brands, LLC

PepsiCo, Inc.

Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd.

Tampico Beverages, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The Minute Maid Company

Tropicana Products, Inc.

Welch Foods, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand

for Natural Beverages

Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As

Immunity Boosting Products

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: An Introduction

Fruit Juices

Popular Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition Rich Juices for

Health Conscious Consumers

Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market

Vegetable Juices: High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes

Support Market

Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional

and Flavorful Health Juices

In Highly Mature Developed Markets, Premium Juices Present

Growth Opportunities

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable

Juice Market: 2019

Vendors Rely on M&A to Strengthen Operations

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Critical Support for Overall Health

and Wellbeing

EXHIBIT 3: Select Fruit Juices and their Nutritional Value

Heart Health Juices Flourish

Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking

Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections

Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants

Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence

Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits

Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss

Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin

Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients

Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol

Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss

Drives Demand

Juice Diets Find Favor Among Diet Conscious Consumers

Product Innovation, Climate Change & Sustainability:

Significant Implications for Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market

Orange Juice: The Most Popular Fruit Juice Variant

EXHIBIT 4: Global Consumption of Orange Juice (in 000 Metric

Tons) by Region/Country for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20

Orange Juice Production Trends Impact Orange Juice Supplies

EXHIBIT 5: Global Production of Orange Juice (in 000 Metric

Tons) by Region/Country for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20

EXHIBIT 6: Global Production of Fresh Oranges (in ?000 Metric

Tons) by Country/Region for the Years 2015/16 through 2019/20

Consumption of Raw Oranges Finds Favor Over Juices

Orange Prices Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Concentrated Lemon Juice Market: Reduced Harvest Impacts the

Market

Organic Juices: A Promising Market Segment

Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth

HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold-

Pressed Juices

Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise

Growth

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult

Customers

Innovative Technology Aligning with Sugar-Reduction Trend in

Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market

Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention

on Exciting Ingredients

Appealing Natural Flavors

Vegetable & Fruit Juices Gain Increasing Attention as Natural

Sweeteners

Demand Rises for Unconventional Juices by Consumers

Mounting Competition and Pressure on Bottom Lines Drive Juice

Producers to Focus on New Technologies

Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending

Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices

Safe and Attractive Packaging: An Essential Factor for Consumers

Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies

Fortified Drinks Grow in Popularity among Consumers

Vegetable & Fruit Juices: Consuming Juices with Pinch of Caution

Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers

Growth

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate

Concerns over Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk

Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of

Diabetes and Obesity

Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices

Fruit Juices VS Soda and Whole Milk

Megatrends Wielding Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030



