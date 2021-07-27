Automated Weather Station Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2029 – Straits Research

Los Angeles, North America , July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿The global automated weather station market is expected to grow from USD 296.73 million in the year 2019 to USD 717.5 million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the automated weather station market

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the AWS market is expected to note a moderate downturn in growth prospects, with import-export restrictions making the cross-border trade of weather station components difficult. Lockdown restrictions and norms emphasize only essential commodities. As weather forecast operations and meteorological services are not considered essential, operations in the sector have been disrupted, creating a pessimistic scenario for customers.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also affected data gathering frequency, which has decreased the accuracy of observational data, making weather forecast and meteorological operations challenging and less reliable. On the other hand, many countries vulnerable to natural calamities seek to gain more insight into weather forecasts to anticipate and prepare for cyclones and rainstorms, which is expected to bolster the AWS market’s growth during the forecast period.

Automated Weather Station Market By Solution

Based on the solution, the automated weather station market is divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment caters to approximately 75% of the market share. The most widely used instruments in AWSs are barometers, anemometers, hygrometers, rain gauges, and thermometers. To measure weather conditions in different regions, different designs and configurations are required. Various factors need to be considered while placing differential sensors in weather stations.

Automated Weather Station Market By Verticals

Based on vertical, the automated weather sensor market is divided into agriculture, aviation, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, renewable energy, military, meteorology, weather service providers, and others. The aviation segment caters to the maximum share in the market. Most weather systems are International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) compliant, which increases their usability in most public and private airports and helipads.

Automated Weather Station Market By Region

Asia-Pacific is one of the areas which is most vulnerable to climate change, and potential effects are expected to become more extreme. It also accounts for almost half of the global emissions of greenhouse gases. A Climate Technology Network and Finance Hub is being piloted by the UN Environment and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to speed up the implementation and introduction of climate solutions and investments in environmentally sustainable innovations in 16 Asian and Pacific countries.

North America is anticipated to depict the fastest growth in the automated weather station market. Climate change is one of the critical concerns of the United States. The UNEP launched Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), wherein the United States and Canada, along with other member states, aims to reduce the short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs).

Additionally, the steps are taken to support the Paris Agreement after the intention of the previous government to draw it has enabled the states to join forces in the U.S. Climate Alliances that represent USD 11.7 trillion economies.

