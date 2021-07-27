Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in CareVet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”) has acted as Administrative Agent and Sole Lender in providing an upsize to its existing Senior Secured Credit Facility (the “Financing”), totaling $103 million, to CareVet, a leading veterinary practice management group. The financing will be used to fund continued growth of the business.



About CareVet:

Headquartered in St Louis, MO, CareVet is a leading veterinary practice management group that focuses on managing best-in-class hospitals throughout the United States. For more information, please visit their website.

About Compass Group Equity Partners:

Compass Group Equity Partners is a St. Louis-based private investment firm that partners with small to medium-sized private companies that prioritize people, values, and results. The firm was founded in 2014 to leverage the group’s experience as entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives to invest alongside owners and management teams of closely held businesses with a focus on long-term value creation. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago, and New York. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $6.1 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management. Through extensive capital resources and a broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

Dan Lee, Comvest – (561) 727-1850, D.Lee@comvest.com

Joe Higginbotham, Comvest – (312) 637-8456, J.Higginbotham@comvest.com