Mladen Kljaic's MKM Group completes Stage 7A Orchard Grove

SYDNEY, NSW, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mladen Kljaic has been forging ahead with MKM Group Australia completing the civil works and land development for Stage 7A. This has allowed builders to set up and start construction of residential homes and duplexes in this latest stage in Orchard Grove, Warwick. “There has been huge demand from home owners and investors alike searching for residential land so they can build properties where people can have a lifestyle and work from home without costing a fortune. The regional area here in Warwick provides what many people are calling as the best opportunity to live outside of the big city whilst having all amenities.”



Given that these properties sold so quick and construction is well under way, MKM Group Mladen Kljaic are preparing for another stage with 31 lots to be released soon. Mladen Kljaic believes that regional towns such as Warwick will be where the next growth will be, especially given the support local council has provided to developers and builders who are working hard to help support the local community with jobs, housing and long term infrastructure such as great schools and shopping.

The development at Warwick by MKM Group Australia Pty Ltd is having all the sales handled by the professional team at Aus Sales Real Estate. For more information on this visit www.aussalesrealestate.com .