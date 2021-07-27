Global Bromine Market to Reach $0 Thousand by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bromine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397790/?utm_source=GNW

Organobromines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clear Brine Fluids segment is readjusted to a revised -100% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $669.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at -100% CAGR



The Bromine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$669.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$0 Thousand by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -100% and -100% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -100% CAGR.



Hydrogen Bromide Segment to Record -100% CAGR



In the global Hydrogen Bromide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -100% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$348.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$0 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$0 Thousand by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a -100% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)



Albemarle Corporation

Arab Potash Company

Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd.

Gulf Resources, Inc.

Hindustan Salts Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

ICL-IP America, Inc.

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

Jordan Bromine Company Ltd.

LANXESS AG

MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc.

Oceanchem Group

Perekop Bromine

Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd

Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tetra technologies, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 on Bromine Production and the Overall

Chemical Sector

Chemical Industry Geographical Landscape and the Covid-19 Impact

Response of US Chemical Industry to Covid-19

Impact and After-Effects of Covid-19 Crisis in China

A Prelude to Bromine

Worldwide Production Capacity of Bromine: 2019

Bromine Concentration in Grams/Liter for Various Resources

Long-term Outlook for Global Bromine Market Remains Positive

Flame Retardants: The Primary End-Use Market for Bromine

Eco-Friendly Polymeric Flame Retardants to Drive Future Growth

of BFRs Market

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well for

Brominated Drilling Fluids

EXHIBIT 1: World Crude Oil Reserves by Country (2018):

Breakdown of Oil Reserves (in Thousand Million Barrels) for

Canada, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia,

UAE, USA, Venezuela and Others

EXHIBIT 2: World Oil Production by Country (2014-2018):

Breakdown of Crude Production (in 1,000 Barrels per day) for

Brazil, China, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE,

USA, Venezuela and Others

EXHIBIT 3: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil

Equivalent): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015,

2016, 2017, and 2018

Asia-Pacific: The Largest & Fastest Growing Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific?s Predominance

Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

High Demand for Organobromine Boosts Market Prospects

Market Concerns

Restriction on Bromine across Various Countries

Competitive Scenario

Bromine Reserves & Production Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Bromine Reserves by Country (Thousand Metric

Tons)

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Bromine Producing Countries in the World:

(2018 & 2019E): Breakdown of Annual Production (in Metric Tons)

for China, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, and Ukraine

Elemental Bromine Production in China Reeling Under Tightening

Regulations - Industry Staring at a Situation of Continuous

Price Rise



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Albemarle Corporation (USA)

Arab Potash Company (Jordan)

Chemada Fine Chemicals Company Ltd. (Israel)

Gulf Resources, Inc. (China)

Hindustan Salts Limited (India)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL) (Israel)

ICL-IP America, Inc. (USA)

Jordan Bromine Company Ltd. (Jordan)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc. (USA)

Oceanchem Group (China)

Perekop Bromine (Ukraine)

Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Solaris ChemTech Industries Ltd. (India)

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Tetra technologies, Inc. (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Applications to Play Key Role in Future Growth

Increasing Drilling Operations Create Strong Demand for Clear

Brine Fluids

Bromine Compounds Assume Critical Importance in Water Treatment

Applications

End-Use Application Areas in Industrial Water Treatment Sector

and Role of Bromine

Increasing Usage in Mercury Emission Reduction: A Strong Growth

Driver

Brominated Mercury Oxidation to Reduce Mercury Emission in

Power Plants in Europe - An Offering from Andritz

Effectiveness of Calcium Bromide in Reducing Mercury Emission

EXHIBIT 6: Mercury-Reduction Capability of Select APC Systems

Bromine-based Flow Batteries for Grid Energy Storage Systems

Key Advantages of Large Scale Electrochemical Energy Storage

Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Key Features Comparison for NaS

Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technology

Novel Opportunities through R&D of Grid Electricity Storage

Batteries

Stringent Regulations Restricting Flame Retardants - End-user

Industries Seek Alternatives

Brominated Organic Intermediates Aid Market Expansion

Rubber Industry Enhances Prospects of Brominated Organic

Intermediates

Growing Use Case of Bromobutyl Rubber

Bromine Gains Traction in Pharmaceutical Compounds & Catalysts

Brominated Pesticides Seek to Foray Agricultural Sector

Bromine Levels Increasing in Recycled Plastics in Europe - A

Cause for Concern

Alternatives to Methyl Bromide - Need of the Hour



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

