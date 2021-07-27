Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ROADM WSS Component Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$503.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.



PLC-based Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR



In the global PLC-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$198.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.1 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)



AC Photonics, Inc ADVA Optical Networking SE Agiltron, Inc Ciena Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc Corning Incorporated Enablence Technologies, Inc. Finisar Corporation Fujitsu Limited II-VI Inc Infinera Corporation Lumentum Operations LLC PacketLight Networks, Ltd







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Disruptions in the Communications Industry

IT & Telecom Plays Critical Role in COVID-19 Crisis Management

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future

for the IT & Telecom Sector: ROADM WSS Component to Witness

Healthy Growth

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers

(ROADMs)

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of

ROADM

Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems

WSS-based ROADM Architectures

Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components

Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview

Factors Promoting Network Upgrade

Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments

Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market

Recent Market Activity

WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market:

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

EXHIBIT 2: Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Technology Type

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027

Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User

EXHIBIT 3: World ROADM WSS Component Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communications, and

Other End-Uses

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

EXHIBIT 4: World ROADM WSS Component Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 5: Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM

WSS Components

ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for

Enhanced Data Flows

From WDM to ROADM...

...Next-Generation ROADMs

Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers

Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components

Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to

High Growth in Data Traffic

EXHIBIT 6: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for

the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced

Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage

Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

EXHIBIT 9: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of

Large, Medium and Small Businesses

The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS

Components

EXHIBIT 10: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users

(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years

2015 through 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet

Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS

Components

3D WSS ROADM Devices Reduce cost for Branches in Submarine

Networks

Optical Switching Witnesses Renaissance of OXCs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Blocker-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Blocker-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Blocker-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavelength

Selective Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PLC-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for PLC-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PLC-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge ROADMs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Edge ROADMs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Edge ROADMs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Metro by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Metro by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metro by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Haul by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Long Haul by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Haul by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro

and Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rise in Mobile Data Traffic: A Business Case for Advanced Networks

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and

Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component

by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM

WSS Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM

WSS Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM

WSS Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur the Need for Advanced

Networks

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective

Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component

by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),

PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based

and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component

by Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS

Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS

Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component

by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS



