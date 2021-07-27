Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ROADM WSS Component Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$503.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.
PLC-based Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR
In the global PLC-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$198.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.1 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured)
- AC Photonics, Inc ADVA Optical Networking SE Agiltron, Inc Ciena Corporation Cisco Systems, Inc Corning Incorporated Enablence Technologies, Inc. Finisar Corporation Fujitsu Limited II-VI Inc Infinera Corporation Lumentum Operations LLC PacketLight Networks, Ltd
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Disruptions in the Communications Industry
IT & Telecom Plays Critical Role in COVID-19 Crisis Management
Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future
for the IT & Telecom Sector: ROADM WSS Component to Witness
Healthy Growth
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers
(ROADMs)
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of
ROADM
Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems
WSS-based ROADM Architectures
Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components
Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview
Factors Promoting Network Upgrade
Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments
Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market
Recent Market Activity
WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth
Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market:
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
EXHIBIT 2: Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Technology Type
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027
Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User
EXHIBIT 3: World ROADM WSS Component Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communications, and
Other End-Uses
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
EXHIBIT 4: World ROADM WSS Component Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 5: Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM
WSS Components
ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for
Enhanced Data Flows
From WDM to ROADM...
...Next-Generation ROADMs
Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers
Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components
Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to
High Growth in Data Traffic
EXHIBIT 6: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for
the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Global 4G LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced
Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth
EXHIBIT 8: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage
Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
EXHIBIT 9: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of
Large, Medium and Small Businesses
The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS
Components
EXHIBIT 10: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users
(in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years
2015 through 2019
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet
Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS
Components
3D WSS ROADM Devices Reduce cost for Branches in Submarine
Networks
Optical Switching Witnesses Renaissance of OXCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Blocker-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Blocker-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Blocker-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavelength
Selective Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PLC-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for PLC-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PLC-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge ROADMs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Edge ROADMs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Edge ROADMs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Metro by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Metro by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metro by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Haul by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Long Haul by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Haul by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro
and Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rise in Mobile Data Traffic: A Business Case for Advanced Networks
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by Type -
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blocker-based,
Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metro and
Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS Component
by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS Component by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communication
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM
WSS Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM
WSS Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for ROADM
WSS Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur the Need for Advanced
Networks
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective
Switches (WSS), PLC-based and Edge ROADMs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component
by Type - Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS),
PLC-based and Edge ROADMs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Blocker-based, Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS), PLC-based
and Edge ROADMs for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Metro and Long Haul - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component
by Application - Metro and Long Haul Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Component by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metro and Long Haul for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for ROADM WSS
Component by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for ROADM WSS Component
by End-Use - Communication and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for ROADM WSS
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
