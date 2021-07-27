Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 12,653.3 Million by 2028; Owing to development in non-invasive treatment approach, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,411.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global diabetic foot ulcer treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include new product launches and regulatory approvals, which are expected to drive the global diabetic foot ulcers treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Centaur Pharmaceutical, a provider of pharmaceutical research and manufacturing services intended to offer treatments for unmet medical needs, announced the launch of a new chemical entity (NCE) – WOXheal topical solution for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Furthermore, in February 2021, Oneness Biotech., a Taiwan-based biopharmaceutical company received approval from Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare for the New Drug Application (NDA) for its plant-based topical cream ON101 to treat diabetic foot ulcers.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development in non-invasive approaches for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and this is expected to drive the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, researchers from University of Johannesburg (South Africa) reported the review for use of photobiomodulation (PBM), a non-invasive application of light at specific wavelengths, in diabetic wound healing.

Among product, advanced wound dressings segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market over forecast period. Key players in the market are adopting inorganic strategies such as acquistition which is expected to drive the growth of segment over forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, 3M American multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, U.S. health care, and consumer goods, acquired Acelity, Inc., a global advanced wound care company committed to developing innovative healing solutions for customers and patients, to strengthen its wound management solutions and expand its customer pool.

On the basis of ulcer type, neuro-ischemic ulcers segment estimated to hold a dominant position in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market over forecast period. Rising prevalence of diabetes is a major factor driving growth of the segment. For instance, according to a report published by Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, over 100 million of the adults in the U.S. were suffering from prediabetes or diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global diabetic foot ulcer treatment market include 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Inc., Organogenesis, Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Sigvaris Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., Osiris, and Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Market Segmentation:

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, By Product : Advance Wound Dressings Skin Substitutes Growth Factors Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Other Devices

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, By Ulcer Type: Neuropathic Ulcers Ischemic Ulcers Neuro-ischemic Ulcers

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Long Term Care Centers Ambulatory Surgical Center

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



