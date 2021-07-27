Mach7 Technologies Receives Multiple 2021 Industry Awards

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mach7 Technologies, a company specializing in innovative medical imaging and data management solutions for healthcare providers, formally accepted the Frost & Sullivan Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award at Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Virtual Award Ceremony, streamed live from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 14th. To view Frost & Sullivan’s press release about the ceremony, click here.



Frost & Sullivan's Product Leadership Award recognizes companies that achieve outstanding performance and exemplary achievements in strategy and processes in order to drive visionary innovation. Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of Mach7 Technologies reflects its performance against a backdrop of three key imperatives:

Disruptive Technologies

Innovative Business Models

Transformative Mega Trends



“We are delighted to have won this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan,” said Steve Rankin, Chief Product Officer for Mach7 Technologies. “The powerful combination of the eUnity enterprise and diagnostic viewer and Mach7's flexible data management components gives the company a cohesive Enterprise Imaging Solution that can meet the diverse needs of clinicians and healthcare providers across the enterprise. This award helps validate the innovative strategy we are employing to deliver first-class solutions to the healthcare IT market and helps motivate us to continue delivering high-quality service to our customers.”

Frost & Sullivan views Mach7 as standing apart from the competition with a single efficient viewer that provides access to a simplified and centralized data repository that streamlines workflows and reduces service contracts. They add that Mach7 is rapidly emerging as a game-changer in the industry and is focused and dedicated to improving the state of the enterprise imaging solution market.

“Mach7 Technologies’ focus on strategy and innovation coupled with continued enhancement of its customer value is evidenced by its integrated health IT offerings in the medical imaging informatics space,” commented Srikanth Kompalli, Program Manager for Medical Imaging & Informatics at Frost & Sullivan. “Driving the shift from legacy departmental PACS to an enterprise-wide imaging system, Mach7 offers differentiated value with a feature-rich zero-footprint universal diagnostic viewer (eUnity platform) and a vendor neutral archive & communication workflow engine that empowers interoperability. Together, these components allow health systems to build and transform their enterprise imaging strategies and ecosystems.”

You can read more about the Frost & Sullivan Award on Mach7’s website at https://mach7t.com/award2021.

Mach7 has also been recognized by Industry Tech Insights magazine as one of its Top 10 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare in 2021. The award and company profile, featuring Mach7’s CEO, Mike Lampron, were included in Industry Tech Insights’ April 2021 Healthcare Edition, which highlights enterprise solutions that redefine business goals now and in the future. Industry Tech Insights stated, “Mach7 is positioned as a market leader in providing a complete end-to-end enterprise imaging solution encompassing imaging data management (vendor-neutral archive and communication workflows), patient worklists, and a powerful enterprise viewer for the viewing of digital images across all healthcare specialties.”

You can read more about the Industry Tech Insights Award and Publication on the Mach7 website at https://mach7t.com/iti-award

In May, CIO Review magazine named Mach7 one of the Top 20 Most Promising Workflow Solution Providers as part of its annual listing of 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing workflow solutions and transforming businesses.

As stated by CIO Review, “Owing to the benefits of Mach7’s solutions, including continuous improvement of patient and staff satisfaction while reducing costs, it should come as no surprise that the company has implemented its advanced platform for a host of eminent customers, from large government and independent health systems to individual imaging centers, physician groups and teleradiology service providers.”

You can view the article here: https://mach7t.com/cio-review

“On behalf of our employees, I am proud of our achievements as recognized by these industry-leading organizations and publications,” said Mike Lampron, CEO of Mach7 Technologies. “We will build on these accomplishments and continue to provide healthcare organizations with the independence and flexibility they need to drive better patient outcomes.”

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies develops innovative image management and viewing solutions that form the core of an integrated enterprise imaging ecosystem. Through this innovation, we give healthcare organizations the independence and flexibility to deploy our solutions according to their needs, whether they are in their individual components or unified into a comprehensive end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. Mach7 helps organizations increase their efficiency, achieve profound operational cost savings, leverage their existing IT investments, improve the experience for patients and medical professionals, and support healthier outcomes. Visit Mach7t.com.

