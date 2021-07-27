Rubicon Enters into Partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation

Lexington, Kentucky, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that the company has entered into a partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation (BGCF) to focus its community giving activities.

The new partnership, managed through Rubicon’s charitable giving platform Rubicon.org, affirms the company’s long-standing commitment to Kentucky and its established track record of community-focused programs. Since Rubicon’s founding in 2008, the company has worked to address the growing global problem of the accumulation of waste and its increasingly damaging impact on the world. Through a combination of entrepreneurial spirit, a drive for innovation, and a passion for people, Rubicon has led the way in ending waste and helping to heal the planet. In that time, the company has also placed a great emphasis on community volunteering and giving, creating opportunities for its staff to dedicate time to helping local and national organizations with their social, environmental, and community-focused activities. Rubicon.org is the manifestation of the company’s sincere belief in a people-centric and environmentally conscious society, and the new partnership with BGCF further builds on this legacy.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “Community giving has always been a cornerstone of Rubicon’s culture, and our activities span a broad variety of important programs on a national and local level. Our aim is to create healthier, safer, and more prosperous communities, and our partnership with BGCF will help us accomplish that goal in Kentucky.”

Blue Grass Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Central and Appalachia Kentucky by fostering community generosity, connecting charitable individuals, families, businesses, and communities with nonprofit organizations and the causes they care about. Founded in 1967 by visionary Lexington couple Irene and C.W. Sulier, BGCF manages a permanent endowment that supports diverse community needs. In its partnership with Rubicon, BGCF will manage the company’s charitable disbursements through its managed funds, ensuring that donations to key initiatives are delivered promptly and smoothly.

“Rubicon is a company with deep Kentucky roots, and we could not be more excited to enter into this partnership,” said Lisa Adkins, president/CEO at Blue Grass Community Foundation. “The company shares our commitment to supporting generous, vibrant, engaged, and equitable communities throughout Kentucky, and we look forward to improving the quality of life for people across the state and to helping communities flourish for generations to come.”

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report.

About Blue Grass Community Foundation

Blue Grass Community Foundation creates more generous, vibrant, engaged and equitable communities by growing strategic charitable giving throughout the Bluegrass and Appalachia Kentucky. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.bgcf.org or contact President/CEO Lisa Adkins at 859.225.3343.