Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach US$31.6 Billion by the Year 2027

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.4% CAGR to reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.2% share of the global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)



ABB

Accenture Plc

Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.

Dassault Systemes SE

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Digital

Honeywell Process Solutions

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

A Note on System Architecture

MES Deployment Types

Core Functionalities of MES

Benefits of MES Implementation from Manufacturer’s Perspective

Key Challenges Addressed by MES

MES: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Trends Shaping the MES Market: At a Glance

Recent Market Activity

MES Software: Major Segment

Cloud-based Solutions Widen the Addressable Market for MES

Software

Rising Demand for MES Services

While Developed Regions Lead the MES Adoption, Developing

Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World MES Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World MES Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by %

CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on MES Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the MES Market

MES Market in Consolidation Mode

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Dassault Systemes SE (France)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

GE Digital (USA)

Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

SAP AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens PLM Software, Inc. (USA)

Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Changing Dynamics in the Process & Discrete

Manufacturing Environments Necessitate MES Deployments

A Glance at New Requirements Specific to MES by Select End-Use

Industry

EXHIBIT 4: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake

MES with Big Data, IoT and Other Advanced Capabilities Make a

Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies

MES Emerges as a Viable Technology Platform to Streamline

Modern Process & Discrete Manufacturing Processes

Process Vs. Discrete Manufacturing: Noteworthy Differences

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment for MES

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth in MES Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

MES 4.0 Emerges to Suffice Industry 4.0 Requirements

Preference for Paperless Operations Spells Opportunities for

MES Systems

EXHIBIT 6: Installation Time and Cost Associated with Paperless

Manufacturing and Traditional MES: A Comparison

Comparison of Technical Aspects of Paperless Manufacturing and

Traditional MES

Process Support: Paperless Manufacturing Vs. Traditional MES

Myriad Benefits of MES Systems Encourage Wider Adoption

MES Enables Real-time Production Monitoring

Faster ROI Factor Lends Traction to MES Deployments

MES Benefits Realization within 12 Months of Implementation

Integration of MES with ERP and Other Business IT Systems:

Order of the Day

MES Steps In to Enhance to Batch & Hybrid Manufacturing Domains

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM): MES with Expanded Scope

Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well

Opportunities Rife in Healthcare Industry

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

MES Functions in Pharmaceutical End-Use Industry (Production of

APIs)

Life Sciences

EXHIBIT 7: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Strong Gains Identified in Chemicals Sector

MES Enables Improved Production Scheduling, Preparation,

Execution and Evaluation in Chemical Plants

MES Functions in Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals End-Use

Industry

Automotive Manufacturers Rely on MES to Improve Production &

Assembly Lines

OEMs Emphasize MES

MES Remains Equally Important for Parts & Components Suppliers

MES Functions in Automotive End-Use Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million

Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 10: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

A Note on Prominent Aerospace MES Software Tools

Rising Demand for MES in Oil & Gas, Refinery, and

Petrochemicals Verticals

Refinery and Petrochemical Operations

MES Functions in Refineries and Petrochemicals End-Use Industry

EXHIBIT 11: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Processing Units

Breweries

MES Functions in Food & Beverage End-Use Industry

Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well

Metal Manufacturers and Paper Making Firms Rely on MES

MES Functions in Paper and Metal End-Use Industry

Novel Demand in Machine and Plant Construction Verticals

MES Functions in Machine and Plant Construction End-Use Industry

RFID-Enabled Real-Time MES Gains Traction among Mass-

Customization Production Companies

Sustained Demand for Out-of-Box MES

Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance

The Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and

Response Act (PHSBPRA)

The Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and

Documentation (TREAD) Act

The Rule 21 CFR Part 11

Sarbanes-Oxley Act

Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of

the Market

Complexity in Implementation & Rollout: Major Challenge



