Mamava Announces Lactation Pod Giveaway Contest

Burlington, VT, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7) and National Breastfeeding Month (August), Mamava, the category creator of freestanding lactation spaces, announces a Lactation Pod Giveaway contest.

One winner will receive a Mamava Lactation Pod (maximum value: $25,700), plus lactation room supplies from Medela (valuing $1,500). Organizations in need of a lactation space are invited to submit a simple nomination form. Finalists will be selected based on mission, need, and potential for breastfeeding impact. The final winner will be decided by the community via online voting.

Mamava lactation pods are private, self-contained spaces with comfortable benches, shelves, and outlets for plugging in a breast pump. Breastfeeding parents can access them autonomously with the free Mamava app, eliminating the stress of having to ask for a key. They’re designed with facilities in mind: easy to clean and simple to move as needs change. The lactation suites come in a range of sizes to meet the needs of various businesses and organizations—from busy airports that serve families traveling with suitcases and strollers to schools and private businesses where employees need a space to pump, but space is limited.

“We created this company to make breastfeeding easier and accessible to all mothers,” says Sascha Mayer, Mamava’s CEO and co-founder. “We want to raise awareness of the challenges associated with breastfeeding and place more pods where they will have a positive impact on parents’ breastfeeding journeys.”

Mamava’s Lactation Pod Giveaway is part of Mamava’s Social Mission Program, which donates pods to organizations in need, helps to facilitate pod sponsorships, and works with maternal health-focused organizations to bolster breastfeeding support. Mamava’s recent pod donation recipients include Hamilton Families, San Francisco’s leading provider to families experiencing homelessness, and St. Anne’s, a social services agency in Los Angeles.

Interested organizations can nominate themselves by filling out this form. Deadline for entries is Friday, August 27. Online voting will run September 9 through September 24—and the winner will be announced, via Mamava’s social platforms, on Tuesday, September 28.

Today, there are more than 1,800 Mamava pods in all 50 states and beyond—in airports, sports stadiums, hospitals, military bases, government agencies, and private businesses.

In addition to placing lactation spaces, Mamava supports breastfeeding with free resources, including a lactation space locator app, which helps breastfeeding people thousands of (Mamava-vetted) places to breastfeed on the go—not just Mamava pods, and never a bathroom— and a comprehensive state-by-state guide to breastfeeding laws. Mamava also just launched a Lactation Consultant Resource Hub, where lactation consultants and other health providers can download free information on breastfeeding (e.g., printable guides, infographics, social media assets) to share with parents.



About Mamava

Mamava, the leading expert in lactation space design, is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding in the United States by providing flexible lactation space solutions designed to meet the needs of breastfeeding families. Mamava pods are linked into a proprietary smart technology system that empowers easy wayfinding and autonomous access. Moms can open them with Mamava’s free app (available for iOS and Android). The app also allows moms to see availability of pods, opt into vacancy alerts, adjust interior lighting and airflow, and leave digital notes of support for the next person. Best of all, the app helps moms find thousands of (Mamava-vetted) places to pump on the go—not just Mamava pods, and never a bathroom. To learn more, visit Mamava at mamava.com, and follow Mamava on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Attachments