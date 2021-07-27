Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Landline PERS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$726.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Standalone PERS Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Standalone PERS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$603.6 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 108 Featured)
- ADT Security Services, Inc.
- Alert Response, LLC
- AlertOne Services LLC
- Appello
- Bay Alarm Medical
- Chubb Community Care
- Connect America Medical Alarm Company
- Electronic Caregiver
- Galaxy Medical Alert Systems, Ltd.
- GreatCall
- Guardian Alarm
- Healthcom, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.
- Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc.
- LifeFone Medical Alert Services
- LifeStation, Inc.
- LogicMark, LLC
- Medical Guardian, LLP
- MobileHelp (US)
- Ningbo Hi-Tech Park Jabo Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Nortek Security & Control LLC
- Rescue Alert
- Response Now
- TeleAlarm SA
- TELUS Health
- Tunstall Healthcare Group
- Tynetec Ltd.
- Vanguard Wireless Pty Ltd
- VRI, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Strong Demand Growth Scenario for
Telehealth Services and Solutions
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age
EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Deaths by Age Group in the US
EXHIBIT 3: Increasingly Combined with Telehealth, PERS Market
to Share the Opportunities Unleashed by COVID-19 Induced Rise
of Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies: Adoption of Health
Services (In %) 2019 Vs 2024
Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care
Types of Telecare Devices
Evolution of Smartness in Telecare
Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): An Introduction
PERS Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook
Mobile Personal Emergency Response System Segment to Post
Highest Growth Rate
Developed Regions Reinforce Commanding Position in Global PERS
Market
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Global Population Desirous of Independent Living Supports
Growth of PERS Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 5: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Convergence of PERS and Telehealth for Swift Emergency Response
to Senior Citizens
Advent of Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies
mPERS: Ability to Provide Safety Outside Homes Drives Growth
Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility
Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based
Opportunities for PERS Market
A Glance at Select Medical Emergency Response Systems
Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the
Opportunity for Telehealth Services, Supporting Growth of PERS
Market
EXHIBIT 6: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
PERS Supports the Needs of Immobile Patients
Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Healthcare Augurs Well for
PERS Market
EXHIBIT 7: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select
Countries (2019)
Smart Technologies Improve Capabilities of Medical Alert Systems
Auto Fall Detection Systems: Supporting Independent Lifestyles
of the Elderly
Technological Advancements Drive PERS Market
AI-based Digital Assistant for Accurate and Rapid Recognition
of Cardiac Arrest
Theora Care?s Wearable Remote Monitoring System
AI-Powered Solutions Come to Support PERS for Timely Response
IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community
Live Independent Life
EXHIBIT 8: World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices
(in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
App-Based PERS for Enhanced Safety and Freedom
Reimbursement Scenario Around the World
Challenges for PERS Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile PERS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mobile PERS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile PERS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Landline PERS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Landline PERS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Landline PERS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone PERS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Standalone PERS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone PERS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Home-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Home-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Home-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Nursing Homes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Nursing Homes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Demand Growth Scenario for
Telehealth Providers in the US
A Snapshot of the US PERS Market
Promising Growth Outlook for PERS Market
Aging Population: A Key Driving Factor
EXHIBIT 9: US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050
Improved Senior Living Communities to Offer Better Prospects
Rising Costs of Patient Falls to Drive Adoption of PERS
PERS to Become an Integral Part of Aging-in-Place Solutions
mPERS: Transforming Elderly Care Provision
Advanced Technologies to Foster Adoption
New Players Venture into PERS Market
Service Bundling Gains Traction
Healthcare Organizations Lobbying with CMS to Relax Restriction
on Telemedicine and Telehealth for Seniors
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
PERS Market in Japan: An Overview
COVID-19 Outbreak & Graying Population Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:
2010, 2020, and 2025
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 11: European Country-wise Statistics for Adult
Population: 65+ Population as % of Total Population in Select
Countries for 2019
Connected Care Gains Prominence in Europe
PERS Market Bodes Healthy Prospects
High Costs of Telecare Equipment Dampen Growth for Advanced
Generation Products
Technical Standards for Social Alarms
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
A Snapshot of French PERS Market
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
A Snapshot of German PERS Market
Reimbursement Scenario
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
PERS Market in the UK: An Overview
Telecare in the UK
PERS Market Poised for Healthy Growth
Regulatory Scenario
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and Standalone PERS for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Personal Emergency Response
Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan: An Overview
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS,
Landline PERS and Standalone PERS - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Mobile PERS, Landline PERS
and Standalone PERS Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile PERS, Landline PERS and
Standalone PERS for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based,
Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Personal Emergency
Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Home-based, Hospitals,
Nursing Homes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Personal
Emergency Response Systems (PERS) by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Home-based, Hospitals, Nursing
Homes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 108
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037277/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________