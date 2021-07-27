Arcade1Up Announces “The Simpsons” Home Arcade Machine Launching On its 30th Anniversary to Consumers This Summer

MIAMI, FL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tastemakers LLC’s Arcade1Up, the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, begins preorders for one of their most anticipated arcade machines yet: The Simpsons at-home arcade machine, releasing on the 30th anniversary of the game’s first entry into the market. Arcade1Up’s latest at-home arcade machine transports fans back to the early ‘90s, where players can play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, to take on swarms of their favorite televised characters.

"Arcade1Up is excited to expand its family home game room offering with a modern lens on retro gaming and classic pop-culture game collection editions like The Simpsons” said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, LLC and Arcade1Up. "With over 2 million home arcade and pinball machines sold by Arcade1Up, fans of The Simpsons will enjoy bringing home the authentic arcade experience with endless gameplay.”

Exciting features consumers can bring home with The Simpsons home arcade machine include:

2 Games in 1: The home arcade machine comes with The Simpsons Arcade Game and a bonus game slated to be announced during pre-orders this summer.

Expansive Player Access: Up to four simultaneous players can experience endless animation inspired fun and remote play with the Live feature.

Retro Authentic Artwork: True to the original arcade machine, this custom shaped machine and matching riser design with lit marquee is the perfect conversation piece for any room in the home and even offices with its stunningly vibrant graphics.

Easy Assembly: Once the arcade machine is plugged in at home, players can follow the in-game setting menu and on-screen game selections. No coins required!

Starting Monday, August 16th, 2021, consumers can pre-order The Simpsons home arcade machine on www.arcade1up.com.



TASTEMAKERS LLC | Arcade1Up

Tastemakers LLC is a leader in at home entertainment products. The company’s latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade cabinets with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up’s classic titles include: Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Kombat, Atari, Pong, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more. For more information, please go to arcade1up.com.



News Contact:

Media@tastemakersllc.com



THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation. Created by Matt Groening, Developed by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Sam Simon. The Simpsons Executive Producers are James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. “Like” the series on Facebook at facebook.com/TheSimpsons, follow Homer Simpson @HomerJSimpson and @TheSimpsons on Twitter http://twitter.com/TheSimpsons. Join the conversation using #thesimpsons and follow The Simpsons on Instagram @TheSimpsons.



THE SIMPSONS TM & © 20TH TELEVISION



©2021 Konami Digital Entertainment

©Konami Amusement

