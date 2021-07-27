Steel River Group Announces Partnership with Black Lake Denesuline First Nation

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River), an Indigenous-owned diversified management and construction consortium, has announced a new partnership with Black Lake Denesuline First Nation (Black Lake), located in Northern Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin Region.



The new partnership with Black Lake will champion the cultural, social, and economic wellbeing of the community by advancing and expanding the Nation’s current and long-term interests. This will be accomplished by supporting the community in working progressively with industry and government on immediate projects in the region, including mining and Hydro.

“I am proud to announce our new partnership with Black Lake Denesuline First Nation,” said Trent Fequet, founder and CEO of Steel River Group. “The Nation is a part of the Athabasca region, who supplies nearly 20 per cent of the world’s uranium. We look forward to introducing Steel River Group’s models and innovative concepts to proactively engage industry and government to produce sustainable opportunities for the Black Lake Denesuline First Nation and its citizens for decades to come.”

Black Lake Denesuline First Nation is located in Northern Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region, approximately 1,180 km northwest of Prince Albert. The First Nation owns numerous businesses, Black Lake Development, Black Lake Ventures, and Waterfound Development Corp.

As a partner of Steel River, Black Lake will have access to existing Ecosystem subsidiaries and relationships that will benefit the Nation with an increased scope of services and bring forth additional opportunities to the Nation’s current businesses and operations.

“I am very happy with our new partnership with Steel River Group,” said Chief Archie Robillard. “I feel good about their guidance and technical support. Both government and industry will no longer have full control over our resources and take advantage of our people. Our people want fairness and honesty when it comes to sharing of our resources within our traditional territory. We can no longer continue to manage poverty; while government and industry benefit from our resources.”

Steel River is honored to welcome Black Lake Denesuline First Nation to the Steel River Ecosystem and work together on projects that will contribute to the well-being of the Nation, while continuing to diversify its economic position.

