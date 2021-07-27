Access Softek and ENACOMM Sign Referral Deal

Companies Enter Mutual Agreement to Refer Customers to One Another for Digital Banking and Voice Solutions

Berkeley, CA and Tulsa, OK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking provider, recently announced a referral agreement with ENACOMM, a fintech enablement company that empowers banks, credit unions and credit card companies with affordable, data-driven solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency.

Through this agreement, ENACOMM will refer its bank and credit union customers to Access Softek’s entire digital banking suite, which includes online and mobile banking, fraud prevention, video chat, wealth management and biometric authentication solutions. In the same way, Access Softek will refer its banks and credit unions to ENACOMM’s next-generation voice solutions for customer self-service, including intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) and conversational voice banking.

“Technology is more important than ever for financial services companies to quickly meet customers’ needs, without requiring them to jump through hoops. Financial institution customers need reliable self-service options that span every interaction channel, from phone to the web,” said Michael Boukadakis, Founder and CEO at ENACOMM. “Working with Access Softek, we can give banks and credit unions a comprehensive set of solutions that help them provide a frictionless customer experience, no matter which channel they use.”

According to Research and Markets, the global IVR systems market is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027. As IVR maintains its crucial role in customer service and the importance of digital banking capabilities continues to grow, this agreement will be critical in providing banks and credit unions with all the tools they need to be successful.

“The customer experience is everything for banks and credit unions. Consumers today expect nothing less than the best,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Through this partnership, financial institutions can ensure their customer experience is exceeding today’s consumers’ expectations, no matter if they choose to call in or log in.”

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.

