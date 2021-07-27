Inkcups Helix® Printers Now Available for Small Diameter Vessels

DANVERS, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global printing industry leader Inkcups announces that the company’s flagship Helix ® digital cylinder printers can now print on a wide variety of small diameter vessels.



The original Helix® prints superior quality full-color (CMYKWW + varnish) images on straight-walled and tapered cylinders with a standard diameter range of 2-5 inches. However, with an upgraded extended range kit available, new and existing machines can print and support the same high quality level of images onto a full array of products that range in diameter from 1.5 inches to around 5.6 inches. Typical applications of this size include tapered shot glasses to straight wall shooters, small bottles, cosmetic jars, and even cannabis containers.

“For the past few months, we have focused on further expanding the printing capabilities of the Helix® machines in pre-existing and growing markets, such as barware and cannabis,” said Ben Adner, CEO of Inkcups. “Our primary goal was to upgrade the Helix® to print on smaller vessels, particularly shot glasses. We developed the right tooling extension to easily print on a standard size range and then switch to a smaller or larger size in just five minutes. We’re excited to help our customers diversify production with ease.”

The upgraded Helix® is ideal for small cylindrical items in the drinkware, barware, beauty, and cannabis industries. Recognized as a fast and reliable print-on-demand solution, these printers are intended for e-commerce and independent producers looking to differentiate their brand, appeal to a wider variety of purchase occasions, and increase profit margins.

Delivered as a turnkey package with Inkcups world-class InkcupCare warranty and service coverage, the updated Helix® machines are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. and available for order now. More upgrades will be introduced to the Helix® in coming months.

About Inkcups

Inkcups is a leading supplier and manufacturer of digital inkjet equipment, pad printing equipment, laser plate-makers and corresponding supplies, with direct sales, technical support and warehouse locations in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Hong Kong and other global locations. Inkcups manufactures high-quality industrial machines for a wide range of industries including apparel, drinkware, promotional, electronic, medical, sporting goods and automotive markets. The company’s global network comprises 24 technical service, demonstration, warehouse and platemaking service facilities; 19 distribution centers; and 32 offices. For more information, visit www.inkcups.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

978.750.0333 x.101

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a93c6ef1-0030-4d3c-9fcb-82aef77fe63e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca98b0d6-3589-402d-ad39-a7f36833ed55