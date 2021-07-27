Summit State Bank Reports 76% Increase in Net Income to $3,898,000 for Second Quarter 2021 and Declaration of Dividend

| Source: Summit State Bank Summit State Bank

Santa Rosa, California, UNITED STATES

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported record net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $3,898,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.64. This compares to net income of $2,218,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on July 26, 2021 to be paid on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased $1,680,000 or 76% the second quarter of 2021 compared to second quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $8,976,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7,174,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

“The Bank continues to experience strong core earnings growth in the first half of 2021,” noted Brian Reed, President and CEO. “The full opening of local businesses in June was a welcomed change. Although the future impacts to the economy is unknown and many economic indicators provide a mixed review on the speed of the recovery, we are pleased to see many businesses beginning to feel the positive impact of this transition.”

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.13%, annualized return on average assets was 1.76% and annualized return on average equity was 20.18%. The second quarter of 2020 had a net interest margin was 3.71%, annualized return on average assets was 1.12% and annualized return on average equity was 12.71%. The Bank is experiencing growth in its margin due to a reduction in cost of funds; this reduction was caused by repricing high cost maturing deposits and an increase in low-cost, non-maturing deposit volume.

Interest income increased to $10,082,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $8,816,000 in the second quarter of 2020, this was an increase of 14%. The increase in interest income is primarily attributable to $1,201,000 from increases in loan balances and $87,000 from increases in income, net of fees, due to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. The fees collected from all SBA PPP loans are amortized over the life of the loan and upon forgiveness the remaining fee income, net of cost, is taken into interest income. In the second quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded $468,000 in PPP fees net of costs; the Bank has $1,094,000 in remaining PPP fees net of costs left to amortize.

“The Bank funded $134,000,000 of PPP loans for both Round 1 and Round 2 to over 860 loans averaging about $156,000 per loan,” said Reed. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our customers and communities with these loans. We are now focused on actively working with our customers to request forgiveness from the SBA for both rounds of PPP loans. Currently the Bank has approximately $13,000,000 in SBA Round 1 loans and $35,000,000 in SBA Round 2 loans remaining to be forgiven.”

Loans increased 8% to $765,461,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $709,689,000 at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans increased 17% to $717,295,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $614,155,000 at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased 8% to $763,953,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $709,473,000 at June 30, 2020.

Non-interest income increased in the second quarter of 2021 to $1,597,000 compared to $693,000 in the second quarter of 2020. The Bank recognized $1,160,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $320,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses increased $821,000 or 19% in the second quarter of 2021 to $5,037,000 compared to $4,216,000 in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in expenses is primarily due to deferred loan costs for PPP loans boarded Q2 2020 totaling approximately $590,000; these costs are amortized over two-years and all remaining balances are expensed when a PPP loan is paid in full, or the forgiveness payment is received by the SBA. Other factors causing the increase in expense is a $113,000 increase in commissions directly related to the Bank’s loan portfolio growth and a $70,000 increase in salary expenses net of deferred loan costs. The Bank is achieving economies of scale as it grows, resulting in an efficiency ratio improvement which went from 53.59% for the second quarter of 2020 to 47.86% for the second quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $464,000 or 0.05% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to $407,000 or 0.05% on June 30, 2020. The nonperforming assets on June 30, 2021 consist of 2 loans that are secured by real property and another loan that has a guarantee.

The Bank had no provision expense in the second quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans including SBA-guaranteed PPP loans was 1.50% on June 30, 2021 and 1.11% on June 30, 2020. Excluding $48,166,000 of PPP loan balances, the non-GAAP financial measurement ratio of allowance for credit losses increases to 1.60% and 1.28% on June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  

As of June 30, 2021, 5 loans totaling $3,169,000 or 0.4% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans were in principal and interest deferral. The loan to value ranges from 11% to 68%, and 93% of the deferred loans are real estate secured.

Reed further explains “we are fortunate to maintain improved financial performance on our core operations during an unforgettable global crisis. With the recent change to fully opening businesses Sonoma County, we continue to support our customers as they transition into the post-pandemic recovery process.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $902 million and total equity of $79 million at June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures, and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 66% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

            
SUMMIT STATE BANK
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except earnings per share data)
            
            
     Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
     June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
     (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
            
Interest income:       
 Interest and fees on loans$9,618 $8,329 $19,591 $16,148
 Interest on deposits with banks 7  7  15  51
 Interest on investment securities 396  393  779  762
 Dividends on FHLB stock 61  87  104  146
   Total interest income 10,082  8,816  20,489  17,107
Interest expense:       
 Deposits 818  1,343  1,751  2,788
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 194  205  387  433
 Junior Subordinated Debt 94  94  187  188
   Total interest expense 1,106  1,642  2,325  3,409
   Net interest income before provision for credit losses 8,976  7,174  18,164  13,698
Allowance for credit losses (1) -  500  335  1,100
   Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,976  6,674  17,828  12,598
Non-interest income:       
 Service charges on deposit accounts 208  178  411  393
 Rental income 88  88  175  175
 Net gain on loan sales 1,160  320  1,509  1,017
 Net securities gain 49  -  56  871
 Other income 92  107  142  167
   Total non-interest income 1,598  693  2,293  2,623
Non-interest expense:       
 Salaries and employee benefits 3,153  2,431  6,170  5,154
 Occupancy and equipment 418  424  832  807
 Other expenses 1,466  1,361  2,874  2,676
   Total non-interest expense 5,037  4,216  9,877  8,637
   Income before provision for income taxes 5,536  3,151  10,244  6,584
Provision for income taxes 1,638  933  3,031  1,950
   Net income$3,899 $2,218 $7,214 $4,634
            
Basic earnings per common share$0.64 $0.37 $1.19 $0.76
Diluted earnings per common share$0.64 $0.37 $1.19 $0.76
            
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,070  6,070  6,070  6,070
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,075  6,074  6,072  6,072
            
(1) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.
            


         
SUMMIT STATE BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share data)
         
         
    June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 June 30, 2020
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
ASSETS     
         
Cash and due from banks$56,143 $30,826 $67,954
   Total cash and cash equivalents 56,143  30,826  67,954
         
Investment securities:     
 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $66,666,     
  $66,335 and $58,807) 67,096  67,952  60,472
   Total investment securities 67,096  67,952  60,472
         
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $11,482, $8,882 and $7,881 (1) 753,979  745,939  701,808
Bank premises and equipment, net 5,841  5,994  6,191
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,320  3,429  3,429
Goodwill  4,119  4,119  4,119
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 10,145  7,595  6,686
         
   Total assets$901,643 $865,854 $850,659
         
LIABILITIES AND     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
         
Deposits:
     
 Demand - non interest-bearing$232,206 $199,097 $202,012
 Demand - interest-bearing 120,664  88,684  79,570
 Savings 50,380  42,120  36,887
 Money market 162,157  167,113  136,754
 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 32,535  35,765  44,092
 Other time deposits 166,011  193,516  210,158
   Total deposits 763,953  726,295  709,473
         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48,500  53,500  58,500
Junior subordinated debt 5,884  5,876  5,869
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,329  4,554  5,581
         
   Total liabilities 822,666  790,225  779,423
         
Shareholders' equity     
 Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;     
  no shares issued and outstanding -  -  -
 Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares;     
  issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,069,600 36,981  36,981  36,981
 Retained earnings
 41,693  37,510  33,083
 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 303  1,138  1,172
         
   Total shareholders' equity 78,977  75,629  71,236
         
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$901,643 $865,854 $850,659
         
(1) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.
         


Financial Summary
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
         
  As of and for the As of and for the
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Statement of Income Data:        
Net interest income $8,976  $7,174  $18,164  $13,698 
Provision for credit losses (5)  -   500   335   1,100 
Non-interest income  1,598   693   2,293   2,623 
Non-interest expense  5,037   4,216   9,877   8,637 
Provision for income taxes  1,638   933   3,031   1,950 
Net income $3,899  $2,218  $7,214  $4,634 
         
Selected per Common Share Data:        
Basic earnings per common share $0.64  $0.37  $1.19  $0.76 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.64  $0.37  $1.19  $0.76 
Dividend per share $0.12  $0.12  $0.24  $0.24 
Book value per common share (1) $13.01  $11.74  $13.01  $11.74 
         
Selected Balance Sheet Data:         
Assets $901,643  $850,659  $901,643  $850,659 
Loans, net (5)  753,979   701,808   753,979   701,808 
Deposits  763,953   709,473   763,953   709,473 
Average assets  888,439   794,442   880,752   741,642 
Average earning assets  872,483   775,852   864,616   724,791 
Average shareholders' equity  77,477   69,969   76,520   69,269 
Nonperforming loans  464   407   464   407 
Total nonperforming assets  464   407   464   407 
Troubled debt restructures (accruing)  2,160   2,214   2,160   2,214 
         
Selected Ratios:        
Return on average assets (2)  1.76%  1.12%  1.65%  1.25%
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)  20.18%  12.71%  19.01%  13.42%
Efficiency ratio (3)  47.87%  53.59%  48.41%  55.90%
Net interest margin (2)  4.13%  3.71%  4.24%  3.81%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  10.03%  10.40%  10.03%  10.40%
Tier 1 capital ratio  10.03%  10.40%  10.03%  10.40%
Total capital ratio  12.04%  12.60%  12.04%  12.60%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.29%  8.20%  8.29%  8.20%
Common dividend payout ratio (4)  18.68%  32.82%  20.19%  31.44%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets  8.72%  8.81%  8.69%  9.34%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5)  1.50%  1.11%  1.50%  1.11%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP (5)* 1.60%  1.28%  1.60%  1.28%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (5) 2476.35%  1938.33%  2476.35%  1938.33%
     
(1) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.    
(2) Annualized.    
(3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains.     
(4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.    
(5) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.
         
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures:        
This news release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Bank has presented this non-GAAP financial measure in the earnings release because it believes that it provides useful information to assess the Bank’s allowance for credit loss reserves. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for credit losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented below.


             
         
             
    June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020
    (In thousands)
             
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans      
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  $(11,482) $(11,476) $(8,882) $(8,393) $(7,881)
             
Loans receivable (GAAP)   $765,461  $761,416  $754,820  $735,252  $709,689 
Excluding SBA PPP loans 48,166   66,313   69,583   96,710   95,534 
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP (non-GAAP)$717,296  $695,103  $685,237  $638,542  $614,155 
          
ACL on loans to Loans receivable (GAAP) 1.50%  1.51%  1.18%  1.14%  1.11%
ACL on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.60%  1.65%  1.30%  1.31%  1.28%
             
(1) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.
             


Tags

EARNINGS

Contact Data