Deft Expands Managed Object Storage to Further Support Hybrid IT Environments

CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deft , a trusted advisor and provider of cloud, consulting, and data center managed services, today announced an expansion of its Managed Object Storage (MOS) services, introducing availability in our data centers in Chicago, IL and Ashburn, VA. Fully maintained by the Deft Managed Services team, Deft MOS allows businesses to maintain cost controls and high levels of performance while anchoring their hybrid IT environments in two of the most in-demand data center markets on the planet.



Through its expanded MOS, Deft provides businesses with cost-effective, performant storage solutions for any amount of data for a wide variety of use cases, including mission-critical applications, IoT, data lakes, analytics, and disaster recovery. As an alternative to public cloud storage platforms, Deft MOS is:

Compliant: Deft maintains comprehensive annual audits to support compliance requirements for GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more.





Deft maintains comprehensive annual audits to support compliance requirements for GDPR, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more. Configurable: With MOS bucket names, prefixes, object tags, and inventory, clients have a range of ways to categorize and report on their data.





With MOS bucket names, prefixes, object tags, and inventory, clients have a range of ways to categorize and report on their data. Cost-efficient: MOS scales on demand and only charges for storage volumes used and transactions executed.





MOS scales on demand and only charges for storage volumes used and transactions executed. Customizable : Deft clients enjoy negotiable rate limits and tailored pricing models.





: Deft clients enjoy negotiable rate limits and tailored pricing models. Durable and reliable: Performant cloud storage services are designed for 99.99995% reliability to protect against site-level failures, errors, and threats, including replication between regions.





Performant cloud storage services are designed for 99.99995% reliability to protect against site-level failures, errors, and threats, including replication between regions. Immutable : Create and retain immutable backups for use in recovery from a disaster event or ransomware attack.





: Create and retain immutable backups for use in recovery from a disaster event or ransomware attack. Proximate : Keep your workload close to your data, with sub-five millisecond access between your compute clusters and storage environment.





: Keep your workload close to your data, with sub-five millisecond access between your compute clusters and storage environment. Secure: MOS offers flexible security features to prevent unauthorized users from accessing critical data.



“When evaluating object storage investment, businesses need to consider two key areas: the cost of storing the data itself and the cost of accessing the data after it’s stored,” said Eric Dynowski, Chief Solutions Officer at Deft. “By delivering object storage that’s secure, performant, and cost-effective, Deft MOS allows companies to maintain access to their data and align their hybrid IT environments with their business goals.”

Deft serves as a trusted advisor and helps businesses redefine themselves with public, private, and hybrid cloud services, cloud consulting, managed services, and data center services. It brings humanity to every client journey, empowering companies to deliver on the promise of technology to the benefit of their employees, customers, and business.

“We work with our clients every step of the way to learn what their business needs are and then test and engineer a solution right alongside them – one that includes dedicated 40GB links directly in our MOS,” added Dynowski. “But we don’t stop there. We consult with each client to ensure their storage needs are met and optimized.”

For more information about Deft, visit www.deft.com .

About Deft

Formerly known as ServerCentral Turing Group, at Deft, we are our clients’ most trusted advisor.

The Deft team humanizes technology. We actively listen to our clients, learning and collaborating to develop tailored proposals that perfectly fit your company’s needs. We then design, build, operate, secure, and scale unique technology solutions with a singular purpose: to deftly deliver on the promise of technology for you and your customers.

Learn more at www.deft.com or call us at (312) 829-1111.

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com