Stop & Shop Partners with Volta Charging to Provide Electric Vehicle Fueling Stations to Shoppers at No Cost

QUINCY, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to sustainable retailing at every touchpoint of its business, Stop & Shop has partnered with Volta Industries, Inc. (“Volta Charging”), installing five electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. These stations will allow customers with electric vehicles to charge their cars at no cost at participating stores. Stop & Shop is among the first in the Northeast to partner with Volta Charging, an industry leader in electric vehicle charging networks. Currently, Volta charging stations can be found outside Stop & Shop stores located in East Brunswick, NJ; Walpole, MA; Morris Plains, NJ; Willimantic, CT; and Pawtucket, RI. Stop & Shop is expected to launch 50 additional Volta charging stations across its five states in the Northeast by the end of 2021.



At every launched store, customers will be able to access two electric vehicle charging stations, featuring Volta Charging’s signature high-resolution, two-sided, large eye-catching digital displays. Customers with electric vehicles can park in the designated spaces and charge while they shop. On average, a Volta charging station can deliver up to 30 miles of range per hour.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Volta Charging and offer our customers the benefit of electric vehicle charging at no cost,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Providing this convenience allows us to do more than make things easier for our customers; it allows us to also make things better for the environment.”

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Stop & Shop to provide greater access to open, reliable and convenient charging infrastructure as we see the shift in electric mobility,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta Charging. “Volta Charging’s mission is to offer reliable fueling solutions for drivers at the places they visit daily. Working with Stop & Shop allows us to do just that, and help drivers fuel where they already go.”

Working with Volta Charging is one of many ways Stop & Shop demonstrates its commitment to cleaner transportation and energy. Through Stop & Shop’s Restore program, customers can help offset greenhouse gases just by filling up. Every time a vehicle tank is filled at a Stop & Shop Fuel station, Restore plants a tree to offset emissions. Since the start of the Restore program, more than 130,000 metric tons of carbon and over 255 million gallons of fuel have been offset, and more than 59,200 new trees have been planted.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s sustainable retail practices, visit www.stopandshop.com/pages/sustainability .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www. stopandshop.com .

About Volta Industries, Inc.

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta Charging’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta Charging and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “VLTA”.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f3bf37c-91f6-4089-8a6c-4ea2918944a9