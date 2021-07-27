ESS Inc. Expands Leadership Team

WILSONVILLE, Ore., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESS Inc., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, announces the hiring of Dr. John Wiltse as Vice President of Engineering and Randy Lewis as Vice President of Quality. Dr. Wiltse will lead the company’s expanding product engineering group and Lewis will be responsible for managing the performance quality of products and operations as the company rapidly scales up operations to support global projects and customers.



“We are honored to have John and Randy join our growing team,” said Craig Evans, President of ESS Inc. “Their leadership will play an integral role in advancing our innovative energy storage technology at scale. Long-duration storage delivering up to 12 hours of capacity is broadly recognized as critical to driving a decarbonized energy system, and our business is attracting top talent with proven records of success from across the technology landscape.”

Prior to joining ESS, Dr. Wiltse successfully led product development and market introductions at several technology companies, including Tektronix, Inc. and FLIR Systems. Most recently, he managed hardware engineering at Lam Research, developing some of the world’s most advanced manufacturing equipment. Dr. Wiltse, who holds more than 10 U.S. patents, earned a B.S. in Engineering and Applied Science from the California Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Randy Lewis joins ESS with an extensive background leading manufacturing, engineering, and quality operations at numerous companies, including Intel Corporation, Precision Castparts, and FLIR Systems. In his last role at CoorsTek, Inc., he led manufacturing and assembly operations including logistics, supply chain management, engineering, and customer negotiations. Lewis holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Babson’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

About ESS, Inc.

ESS Inc. designs, builds, and deploys environmentally sustainable, low-cost, iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring 4-12 hours of flexible energy capacity. The Energy Warehouse™ and Energy Center™ use earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, resulting in an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world’s renewable energy infrastructure. Established in 2011, ESS Inc. enables project developers, utilities, and commercial and industrial facility owners to make the transition to more flexible non-lithium-ion storage that is better suited for the grid and the environment. For more information, visit www.essinc.com .