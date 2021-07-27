Armis Appoints Jean English as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armis , the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced the appointment of Jean English as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Operating from its Palo Alto headquarters, Jean will report directly to Yevgeny Dibrov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Armis.



English brings more than 20 years of marketing leadership across the cybersecurity, cloud, analytics, software and infrastructure technology sectors. Jean’s extensive experience building strong brands, establishing market leadership and exceeding high growth targets empowers marketing organizations to become revenue generators. Most recently she drove Palo Alto Networks’ (NYSE: PANW) market position and hyper-growth to become a comprehensive cybersecurity leader.

“Jean is an exceptional modern marketing leader with an impressive record of delivering results,” says Yevgeny Dibrov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder . “She has proven experience in successfully taking companies to their next level. She will be instrumental as we expand our addressable market and increase our momentum towards an IPO.”

English was previously the Chief Marketing Officer of NetApp and held Global Vice President roles at IBM, leading the transformation to the cloud. Jean is a keen advocate for mentoring and is a board member for Athena International , which is focused on empowering women to become leaders in all industries and sectors.

“I’m thrilled to join Armis and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey” says Jean. “Armis is uniquely positioned to be the global leader in unified asset visibility and security. I am honored to join Armis to build a world-class marketing organization, accelerate hyper-growth and partner with customers around the world to ensure they can see and protect all the devices in their environment.”

Armis enables enterprises to adopt new connected devices without fear of compromise by cyber attack. Armis was formed to help organizations discover and secure managed, unmanaged, OT / ICS, medical devices and IoT devices. With over 400 employees globally, Armis is building a future that helps their customers and partners to quickly implement digital transformation strategies and safely adopt new connected devices.

Armis secured top scores from MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) delivering 100% visibility for all OT, ICS & IT devices. Armis is the No. 1 IoT cybersecurity provider and is ranked as the leading provider by Gartner and Forrester.

About Armis

Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.